Israel returns to lockdown as cases mount
A Jewish worshiper prays the morning prayer outside a residential building before Israel will enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshipers pray in synagogue fitted with plastic sheets for protection, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An empty classroom at a school closed as part of a government decision to curb the spread of the coronavirus crisis, a day before the nationwide lockdown begins, in Jerusalem, September 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jewish worshipers pray outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel police set trafic control poles before entering a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish worshiper prays outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, Israel, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish Ultra Orthodox students wearing face masks on a street in Ashdod, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Worshipers study in a seminar fitted with plastic sheets in Ashdod, Israel, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A police officer sets traffic control poles before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Maccabi Tel Aviv plays Dynamo Brest in an empty stadium in Tel Aviv, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli national flag is seen on a bridge outside Jerusalem before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital
As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened...
California's ember skies glow from wildfires
Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.
'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires
The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were...
MORE IN PICTURES
Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast
Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.
Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.
Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital
As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic.
California's ember skies glow from wildfires
Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.
'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires
The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.
Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp
More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourning the COVID dead
Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.