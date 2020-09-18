Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 18, 2020 | 10:16am EDT

Israel returns to lockdown as cases mount

A Jewish worshiper prays the morning prayer outside a residential building before Israel will enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish worshiper prays the morning prayer outside a residential building before Israel will enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A Jewish worshiper prays the morning prayer outside a residential building before Israel will enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 15
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Israeli police check cars as Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemed, September 18. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Close
2 / 15
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A laborer disinfects and clears out notes left by worshipers in the cracks between the stones of the Western Wall, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
Close
3 / 15
Jewish worshipers pray in synagogue fitted with plastic sheets for protection, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish worshipers pray in synagogue fitted with plastic sheets for protection, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Jewish worshipers pray in synagogue fitted with plastic sheets for protection, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 15
An empty classroom at a school closed as part of a government decision to curb the spread of the coronavirus crisis, a day before the nationwide lockdown begins, in Jerusalem, September 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An empty classroom at a school closed as part of a government decision to curb the spread of the coronavirus crisis, a day before the nationwide lockdown begins, in Jerusalem, September 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
An empty classroom at a school closed as part of a government decision to curb the spread of the coronavirus crisis, a day before the nationwide lockdown begins, in Jerusalem, September 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 15
Jewish worshipers pray outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshipers pray outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Jewish worshipers pray outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 15
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 15
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Israelis shop at the main market before a second nationwide lockdown, in Jerusalem, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 15
Israel police set trafic control poles before entering a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel police set trafic control poles before entering a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Israel police set trafic control poles before entering a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 15
A Jewish worshiper prays outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, Israel, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish worshiper prays outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, Israel, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A Jewish worshiper prays outside a residential building before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, in Ashdod, Israel, September 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 15
Jewish Ultra Orthodox students wearing face masks on &nbsp;a street in Ashdod, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Jewish Ultra Orthodox students wearing face masks on  a street in Ashdod, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Jewish Ultra Orthodox students wearing face masks on  a street in Ashdod, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 15
Worshipers study in a seminar fitted with plastic sheets in Ashdod, Israel, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Worshipers study in a seminar fitted with plastic sheets in Ashdod, Israel, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Worshipers study in a seminar fitted with plastic sheets in Ashdod, Israel, September 16. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 15
A police officer sets traffic control poles before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A police officer sets traffic control poles before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A police officer sets traffic control poles before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown, on the main road leading to Jerusalem in Ein Hemd, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 15
Maccabi Tel Aviv plays Dynamo Brest in an empty stadium in Tel Aviv, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Maccabi Tel Aviv plays Dynamo Brest in an empty stadium in Tel Aviv, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Maccabi Tel Aviv plays Dynamo Brest in an empty stadium in Tel Aviv, September 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 15
An Israeli national flag is seen on a bridge outside Jerusalem before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli national flag is seen on a bridge outside Jerusalem before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
An Israeli national flag is seen on a bridge outside Jerusalem before Israel enters a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, September 18. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Next Slideshows

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened...

9:45am EDT
California's ember skies glow from wildfires

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.

8:02am EDT
'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were...

Sep 17 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Devastating wildfires ravage West Coast

Fire crews continue to battle deadly wildfires sweeping California, Oregon and Washington.

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally causes massive flooding on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as it swamped the U.S. southeast.

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic.

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

California's ember skies glow from wildfires

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke travels into the upper atmosphere, creating a glow across the region.

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

'Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from raging wildfires

The men and women of the "Hillbilly Brigade" - about 1,200 in all - are credited with saving the mountain hamlet of Molalla, after its 9,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast