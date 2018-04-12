Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
A beachgoer stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman places a flower next to the name of a former death camp as she visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A rose is tangled in the barbed wire of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds a Torah as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Holocaust survivor Zoltan Matyah stands in front of the "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz before the start of the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Oswiecim, Poland. ...more
Israeli soldiers sit during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (R) and Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (L) stand still as a two-minute siren is heard during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the...more
