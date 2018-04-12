Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 12, 2018 | 11:33am EDT

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

A beachgoer stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A beachgoer stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A beachgoer stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 15
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 15
A woman places a flower next to the name of a former death camp as she visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman places a flower next to the name of a former death camp as she visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A woman places a flower next to the name of a former death camp as she visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 15
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 15
People take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
People take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 15
A rose is tangled in the barbed wire of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A rose is tangled in the barbed wire of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A rose is tangled in the barbed wire of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 15
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds a Torah as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds a Torah as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds a Torah as he arrives to take part in the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 15
Holocaust survivor Zoltan Matyah stands in front of the "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz before the start of the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Holocaust survivor Zoltan Matyah stands in front of the "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz before the start of the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Oswiecim, Poland. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Holocaust survivor Zoltan Matyah stands in front of the "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate in the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz before the start of the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 15
Israeli soldiers sit during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers sit during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Israeli soldiers sit during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 15
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters
Close
14 / 15
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (R) and Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (L) stand still as a two-minute siren is heard during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (R) and Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (L) stand still as a two-minute siren is heard during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (R) and Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (L) stand still as a two-minute siren is heard during a ceremony marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

Next Slideshows

China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Apr 11 2018
Paul Ryan in the House

Paul Ryan in the House

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.

Apr 11 2018
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

Apr 05 2018
Remembering MLK

Remembering MLK

Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader.

Apr 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

'Catch and release' migrants

'Catch and release' migrants

President Trump signed a memorandum ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Mining for Congo's gold

Mining for Congo's gold

Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast