Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv
A police sapper inspects a damaged house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers watch as a military armoured bulldozer moves concrete barricade blocks to close a road near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Shattered glass covers shoes left on the seat of a car that was damaged after a rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip March 25. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Israeli police sappers work at the site where a house was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli Apache helicopter releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli police sapper and soldiers work next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police sappers work next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises following an air strike over Gaza, seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A policeman stands at the entrance to a damaged house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers lean against a concrete barrier block near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli boy looks into a damaged car next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A damaged house that was hit by a rocket can be seen north of Tel Aviv, Israel, March 25. REUTERS/Yair Sagi
