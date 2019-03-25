Edition:
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket hits Tel Aviv

A police sapper inspects a damaged house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers watch as a military armoured bulldozer moves concrete barricade blocks to close a road near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Shattered glass covers shoes left on the seat of a car that was damaged after a rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip March 25. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Israeli police sappers work at the site where a house was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli Apache helicopter releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip March 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli police sapper and soldiers work next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier stands atop a tank near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police sappers work next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv, Israel March 25. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises following an air strike over Gaza, seen from the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A policeman stands at the entrance to a damaged house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers lean against a concrete barrier block near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel March 25. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli boy looks into a damaged car next to a house that was hit by a rocket north of Tel Aviv Israel March 25. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

A damaged house that was hit by a rocket can be seen north of Tel Aviv, Israel, March 25. REUTERS/Yair Sagi

