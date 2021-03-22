Israel votes for fourth time in two years
A boy rides his bicycle near a Likud party election campaign banner depicting its leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his challenger, Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid, ahead of the March 23 ballot, in Bnei Brak, Israel March 22,...more
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in Jerusalem March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks at a Blue and White party election campaign banner depicting its leader, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Bnei Brak, Israel March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A man pours an alcoholic drink into the mouth of New Hope party leader Gideon Saar as he campaigns at a market in Tel Aviv, Israel March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he visits Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in Jerusalem March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A supporter holds up a Likud party election campaign poster depicting its leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the slogan in Hebrew reading, "Many Politicians, One Leader", at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 19, 2021....more
Israeli soldiers wait to cast their early vote in the March 23 general election at a mobile polling station at a military base, near Kibbutz Regavim, Israel March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
An Israeli soldier casts his early vote in the March 23 general election at a mobile polling station at a military base, near Kibbutz Regavim, Israel March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in Jerusalem March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man walks past a Likud party election campaign banner depicting its leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Meretz party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Yaakov Litzman from United Torah Judaism faction and Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, and the Hebrew slogan reading, "If there...more
Supporters hold Likud party election campaign posters depicting its leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wave Likud flags at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of ultra-Orthodox Shas party stand near the party's election campaign signage at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in Jerusalem March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Labourers hang a Likud party election campaign banner depicting its leader Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Employees wearing masks, move ballot boxes during a demonstration for the media revealing preparations ahead of Israel's upcoming election amid the coronavirus crisis, at the Central Elections Committee's logistics centre in Shoham, Israel February...more
Protesters participate in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis in Jerusalem March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
