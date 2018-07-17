Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The Syrian army and its allies have taken control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the...more
Smoke following explosions in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises from Quneitra area, Syria, July 15. The hilltop, which had a major anti-aircraft radar base that was part of elaborate Syrian army defences against Israel, and is the highest ground in Deraa province, fell into rebel hands in October...more
Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The hilltop has been heavily bombed by Russian and Syrian army raids in the past two days as the army has moved closer to the Israeli border after gaining control of most of Deraa province to...more
Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad are seen celebrating on al-Haara hill in Quneitra area, July 17. SANA/via Reuters
Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People start to walk away from the border fence between Israel and Syria at its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. Dozens of Syrians approached the Israeli frontier on the Golan Heights on Tuesday in an apparent...more
An Israeli soldier speaks over a megaphone to people standing next to the border fence between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. Tens of thousands of Syrians have arrived near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the...more
People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers look on towards people standing next to the border fence between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows refugee tents erected in Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in...
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch...
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.
Croatia celebrates World Cup success
More than 300,000 Croats in red-and-white checkered shirts and scarves poured onto the streets of the capital Zagreb to welcome home the national soccer team after their run all the way to the final at the World Cup in Russia.
France World Cup parade
Les Bleus take to the streets of Paris as they celebrate their World Cup win.
Trump meets Putin in Helsinki
President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.
Highest-paid celebrities
The highest-paid celebrities of 2018, according to Forbes.