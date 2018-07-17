Edition:
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The Syrian army and its allies have taken control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels, state tv and rebels said on Monday. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Smoke following explosions in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke rises from Quneitra area, Syria, July 15. The hilltop, which had a major anti-aircraft radar base that was part of elaborate Syrian army defences against Israel, and is the highest ground in Deraa province, fell into rebel hands in October 2014. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The hilltop has been heavily bombed by Russian and Syrian army raids in the past two days as the army has moved closer to the Israeli border after gaining control of most of Deraa province to the east in a push that began last June, according to rebels and a war monitor. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad are seen celebrating on al-Haara hill in Quneitra area, July 17. SANA/via Reuters

Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People start to walk away from the border fence between Israel and Syria at its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. Dozens of Syrians approached the Israeli frontier on the Golan Heights on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to seek help or sanctuary from a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, before turning back after a warning from Israeli forces. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli soldier speaks over a megaphone to people standing next to the border fence between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. Tens of thousands of Syrians have arrived near the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in the past month, fleeing a rapidly advancing offensive which has defeated rebels across a swathe of territory near Jordan and Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People walk towards the border fence between Israel and Syria from its Syrian side, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers look on towards people standing next to the border fence between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A general view shows refugee tents erected in Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

