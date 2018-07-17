Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The hilltop has been heavily bombed by Russian and Syrian army raids in the past two days as the army has moved closer to the Israeli border after gaining control of most of Deraa province to...more

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria, July 16. The hilltop has been heavily bombed by Russian and Syrian army raids in the past two days as the army has moved closer to the Israeli border after gaining control of most of Deraa province to the east in a push that began last June, according to rebels and a war monitor. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

