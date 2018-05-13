Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest for fourth time
Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego" REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro perform "Non mi avete fatto niente". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy performs "Together". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs "Toy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Hungary's AWS perform "Viszlat nyar". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso performs "Dance You Off". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Moldova's DoReDoS performs "My Lucky Day". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Bulgaria's Equinox performs "Bones". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Finland's Saara Aalto performs "Monsters". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Australia's Jessica Mauboy performs "We Got Love". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Denmark's Rasmussen performs "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef performs "Lie to Me". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
France's Madame Monsieur performs "Mercy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Germany's Michael Schulte performs "You Let Me Walk Alone". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
United Kingdom's SuRie performs "Storm". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite performs "When We're Old". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Austria's Cesar Sampson performs "Nobody but You" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Slovenia's Lea Sirk performs "Hvala, ne!". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Spain's Alfred & Amaia perform "Tu Cancion". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
