Pictures | Sat May 12, 2018 | 8:25pm EDT

Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest for fourth time

Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Israel's Netta performs after winning. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego" REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego" REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego" REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Cyprus's Eleni Foureira performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro perform "Non mi avete fatto niente". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro perform "Non mi avete fatto niente". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Italy's Ermal Meta and Fabrizio Moro perform "Non mi avete fatto niente". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy performs "Together". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy performs "Together". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy performs "Together". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Israel's Netta performs "Toy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Israel's Netta performs "Toy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Israel's Netta performs "Toy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Hungary's AWS perform "Viszlat nyar". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Hungary's AWS perform "Viszlat nyar". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Hungary's AWS perform "Viszlat nyar". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso performs "Dance You Off". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso performs "Dance You Off". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Sweden's Benjamin Ingrosso performs "Dance You Off". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Moldova's DoReDoS performs "My Lucky Day". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Moldova's DoReDoS performs "My Lucky Day". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Moldova's DoReDoS performs "My Lucky Day". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Bulgaria's Equinox performs "Bones". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Bulgaria's Equinox performs "Bones". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Bulgaria's Equinox performs "Bones". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Finland's Saara Aalto performs "Monsters". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Finland's Saara Aalto performs "Monsters". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Finland's Saara Aalto performs "Monsters". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Australia's Jessica Mauboy performs "We Got Love". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Australia's Jessica Mauboy performs "We Got Love". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Australia's Jessica Mauboy performs "We Got Love". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Denmark's Rasmussen performs "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Denmark's Rasmussen performs "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Denmark's Rasmussen performs "Higher Ground". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef performs "Lie to Me". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef performs "Lie to Me". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef performs "Lie to Me". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
France's Madame Monsieur performs "Mercy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

France's Madame Monsieur performs "Mercy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
France's Madame Monsieur performs "Mercy". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Germany's Michael Schulte performs "You Let Me Walk Alone". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Germany's Michael Schulte performs "You Let Me Walk Alone". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Germany's Michael Schulte performs "You Let Me Walk Alone". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
United Kingdom's SuRie performs "Storm". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

United Kingdom's SuRie performs "Storm". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
United Kingdom's SuRie performs "Storm". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Portugal's Claudia Pascoal performs "O Jardim". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Estonia's Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite performs "When We're Old". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite performs "When We're Old". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Lithuania's Ieva Zasimauskaite performs "When We're Old". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Austria's Cesar Sampson performs "Nobody but You" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Austria's Cesar Sampson performs "Nobody but You" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Austria's Cesar Sampson performs "Nobody but You" during the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Slovenia's Lea Sirk performs "Hvala, ne!". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Slovenia's Lea Sirk performs "Hvala, ne!". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Slovenia's Lea Sirk performs "Hvala, ne!". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Spain's Alfred & Amaia perform "Tu Cancion". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Spain's Alfred & Amaia perform "Tu Cancion". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Spain's Alfred & Amaia perform "Tu Cancion". REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
