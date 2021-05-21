Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children gesture from a car driving past the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians shake hands after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier gestures as he walks near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, following Israel-Hamas truce, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli woman offers flowers to an elderly by a shopping center in Ashkelon following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli woman cleans the floor in a bomb shelter before going back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians, who took refuge in a United Nations-run school during the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, return to their damaged home following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli kids wake up and get organised in a bomb shelter before going back home following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli girl carries her sleeping items as she walks out of a public bomb shelter following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers sit together in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, following Israel-Hamas truce, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians ride a motorcycle past the site of an Israeli air strike, after Israel- Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends
After huddling at home during Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza, the shock of seeing houses and other buildings destroyed after yet another conflict tempered...
Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce
Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are beginning to crawl their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United...
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered...
