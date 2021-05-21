Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 21, 2021 | 10:47am EDT

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Children gesture from a car driving past the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Palestinians shake hands after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
An Israeli soldier gestures as he walks near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, following Israel-Hamas truce, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
An Israeli woman offers flowers to an elderly by a shopping center in Ashkelon following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
An Israeli woman cleans the floor in a bomb shelter before going back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians, who took refuge in a United Nations-run school during the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, return to their damaged home following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Israeli kids wake up and get organised in a bomb shelter before going back home following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
An Israeli girl carries her sleeping items as she walks out of a public bomb shelter following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Israeli soldiers sit together in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, following Israel-Hamas truce, May 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians ride a motorcycle past the site of an Israeli air strike, after Israel- Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
