Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem under heavy police presence
Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir carries an Israeli flag as he dances together with others by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis wave flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the...more
Israelis walk with flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians walk past a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes as they take part in a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021....more
A Jewish man gestures as other stand with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman argues with Israelis as youth from far-right Israeli groups participate in a flag-waving procession at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli man holds Israeli flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15,2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian medic stands next to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021....more
Israelis walk while holding flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police removes a Palestinian woman from the area as youth from far-right Israeli groups participate in a flag-waving procession at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis hold flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El...more
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis wave Israeli flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A picture depicting leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu is burnt by Palestinians during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021....more
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15,...more
An Israeli police officer asks a Palestinian woman to move during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli man holds an Israeli flag outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15,2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians take part in a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An activist falls as Israeli police run amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Arab members of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi, Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh stand together as Tibi speaks to the media, amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City,...more
An Israeli border police officer aims a weapon during a Palestinian protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa...more
A Palestinian demonstrator points a gun at a picture depicting Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Khan Younis in the southern...more
A Palestinian boy reacts as he is asked by an Israeli police officer to leave the area amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer stands guard at Damascus Gate amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action
Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and...
West Virginians march to pressure Manchin
Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.
Inside the NATO summit
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance...
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster
Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action
Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to demand the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps.
West Virginians march to pressure Manchin
Residents of West Virginia march to demand Senator Joe Manchin expand voting rights and better serve his constituents.
Inside the NATO summit
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might, a change of focus for an alliance created to defend Europe from the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster
Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.
Britons protest lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift most remaining COVID restrictions by a month, warning that thousands more people might die if he did nothing because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.
Best of Berlinale
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara
Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.
Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.
Diamond hunters flock to South African village
Fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa, after images shared on social media showed people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds.