Pictures | Tue Jun 15, 2021 | 2:10pm EDT

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem under heavy police presence

Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir carries an Israeli flag as he dances together with others by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis wave flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis walk with flags outside Jerusalem's Old City,  June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Palestinians walk past a building destroyed by Israeli air strikes as they take part in a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Jewish man gestures as other stand with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian woman argues with Israelis as youth from far-right Israeli groups participate in a flag-waving procession at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An Israeli man holds Israeli flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15,2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian medic stands next to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis walk while holding flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israeli police removes a Palestinian woman from the area as youth from far-right Israeli groups participate in a flag-waving procession at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis hold flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israelis wave Israeli flags outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A picture depicting leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu is burnt by Palestinians during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An Israeli police officer asks a Palestinian woman to move during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An Israeli man holds an Israeli flag outside Jerusalem's Old City, in Jerusalem June 15,2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Palestinians take part in a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in the northern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Israeli police detain a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right youth, at Jerusalem's Old City,  June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An activist falls as Israeli police run amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Arab members of the Israeli parliament Osama Saadi, Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh stand together as Tibi speaks to the media, amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups at Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An Israeli border police officer aims a weapon during a Palestinian protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator points a gun at a picture depicting Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a protest over a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups in and around East Jerusalem's Old City, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Palestinian boy reacts as he is asked by an Israeli police officer to leave the area amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, at Jerusalem's Old City,  June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
An Israeli police officer stands guard at Damascus Gate amid tension ahead of a flag-waving procession by far-right Israeli groups, just outside Jerusalem's Old City,  June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
