Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises after an Israeli aircraft bombed a multi-storey building in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at damage at the site of an Israeli air strike in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza August 9, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Mourners carry a coffin containing the remains of the bodies of Palestinian woman Inas Khamash and her 18-month old child Bayan, during their funeral in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy looks out of his family's house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A missile lands as Israeli aircraft bombs a building in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A man cleans bloodstains inside a damaged house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Sderot, Israel August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians are reflected in a mirror as they inspect a house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man puts an Egyptian flag on a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives of Palestinian woman Inas Khamash and her 18-month old child Bayan mourn during their funeral in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather on the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carries a girl as she walks past the site of an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy is seen on the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians take pictures of the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians inspect a house damaged in an Israeli air strike in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man inspects a Hamas site that was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
Former child soldiers released from past
Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure...
MORE IN PICTURES
Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion
Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Wildfires rage across Portugal
Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.
Former child soldiers released from past
Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.
Argentina mulls bill that would legalize abortion
Argentines demonstrate as the Senate debates a bill that would legalize abortion, expanding reproductive rights beyond current laws that allow the procedure only in cases of rape or when the mother's health is at risk.
Building a super yacht
Inside the Heesen Yachts shipyard in the Netherlands.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed more than 130 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
Gay Games in Paris
Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise awareness about LGBT rights.