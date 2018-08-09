Edition:
Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Smoke rises after an Israeli aircraft bombed a multi-storey building in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians look at damage at the site of an Israeli air strike in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
An explosion is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza August 9, 2018. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Mourners carry a coffin containing the remains of the bodies of Palestinian woman Inas Khamash and her 18-month old child Bayan, during their funeral in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Palestinian boy looks out of his family's house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A missile lands as Israeli aircraft bombs a building in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man cleans bloodstains inside a damaged house where a Palestinian woman and her 18-month old child were killed, in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Streaks of light are pictured as rockets are launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Sderot, Israel August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Palestinians are reflected in a mirror as they inspect a house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Palestinian man puts an Egyptian flag on a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian woman Inas Khamash and her 18-month old child Bayan mourn during their funeral in the central Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians gather on the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Palestinian woman carries a girl as she walks past the site of an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Palestinian boy is seen on the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians take pictures of the remains of a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians inspect a house damaged in an Israeli air strike in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Palestinian man inspects a Hamas site that was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Al-Mughraqa on the outskirts of Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
