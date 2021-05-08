Edition:
Fri May 7, 2021 | 8:11pm EDT

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Israeli police aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinians in the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli police during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
An Israeli policeman gestures as others aim their weapons during clashes with Palestinians a at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Israeli police gather during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Israeli police run during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
An injured Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Israeli police keep guard during clashes with Palestinians at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
An injured Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
Palestinians take cover during clashes with Israeli police at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
