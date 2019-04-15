Israeli scientists unveil 3D-printed heart
Israeli researchers said on Monday they have printed the world's first 3D heart with blood vessels, describing it as a major breakthrough in engineering replacements for diseased organs. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
At this stage, scientists printed pink and blue 3D rabbit-size hearts, but Professor Tal Dvir of Tel Aviv University, who led the research for the study said that "larger human hearts require the same technology." REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dvir, in a statement, said scientists had 3D-printed the structure of the heart in the past, but that "this is the first time that a whole heart, with blood vessels and cells is printed." He said that given a dire shortage of heart donors, the need...more
It takes about three hours to 3D print a heart, but Dvir said that the hearts themselves require further development as the cells need to form a pumping ability. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The hearts can currently contract, but still need to learn how to "behave like hearts," Dvir said, adding that he hopes to succeed and prove his method's efficacy and usefulness. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The researchers took a biopsy of fatty tissue from patients, using their cells and biological materials as so-called bio-inks, or substances made of sugars and proteins. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Immune-compatible cardiac patches with blood vessels were printed, and then an entire heart, Dvir said, adding that the use of "native", patient-specific materials was crucial to engineering tissues and organs successfully. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
"Maybe, in ten years, there will be organ printers in the finest hospitals around the world, and these procedures will be conducted routinely," Dvir (pictured) said in a press release published by Tel Aviv University. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.
MORE IN PICTURES
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
Notre-Dame Cathedral went up in flames in a roaring blaze that devastated the Parisian landmark, one of France s most visited places.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Running the Boston Marathon
Tens of thousands of people pack the streets for Boston's largest sporting event.
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.
World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled
A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.