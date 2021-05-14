Edition:
Israeli troops mass at Gaza border

Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in an area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand on a burnt field next to their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli soldier prays in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit react as siren sounds near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit gather near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers walk in a field in Israel near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in a field in Israel near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israeli soldiers carry boxes of pizza in a field in Israel near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israelis arrive to bring food, visit and cheer soldiers at an artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers work at their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers stand together by heavy military machinery in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers check their weapons by tanks and heavy military machinery in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli soldier walks around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Israeli soldiers carry artillery shells in a field next to their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli soldier gives directions to an artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
