Israeli troops mass at Gaza border
Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in an area near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand on a burnt field next to their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier prays in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit react as siren sounds near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit gather near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk in a field in Israel near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers check artillery shells in a field in Israel near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers carry boxes of pizza in a field in Israel near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis arrive to bring food, visit and cheer soldiers at an artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers work at their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand together by heavy military machinery in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers check their weapons by tanks and heavy military machinery in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier walks around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers carry artillery shells in a field next to their artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier carries an artillery shell in a field next to his artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier gives directions to an artillery unit near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
Violence has flared in the occupied West Bank, where health officials said 10 Palestinians were killed on Friday, amid Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes on...
In pictures: Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis takes cover amid Hamas rocket barrage
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment
Gaza residents flee their homes after days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, in the coastal enclave home to 2 million people.
