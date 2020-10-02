Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 2, 2020 | 2:13pm EDT

Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect

A man is run over by a police horse as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A police officer on a horse stands guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police officers on horses stand guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police officers on horses stand guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man is detained as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man holds a sign as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man lies on the ground after being run over by a horse in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man confronts police as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man is detained as Israelis protest against legislation in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

