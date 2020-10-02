Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect
A man is run over by a police horse as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A police officer on a horse stands guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis scuffle with police as they protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers on horses stand guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers on horses stand guard as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man is detained as Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man holds a sign as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man lies on the ground after being run over by a horse in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman is detained as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man confronts police as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man is detained as Israelis protest against legislation in Tel Aviv, Israel October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
