Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges
Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a rise in new COVID-19...more
A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police use water cannon against protesters during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. The placard at the foreground in Hebrew reads "The Israeli Spring"....more
A man stands in front of a police truck during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman offers a police officer a flower during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020....more
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police use water cannons against demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22,...more
Police detain a protester during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020....more
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Put...more
Israelis march as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read...more
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, on the main boulevard of Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli policeman speaks with a protester lying under the police water cannon truck during a protest against Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police use water cannon as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Police clash with people as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15,...more
Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's...more
People sit on a road as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020....more
A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in...more
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis block a main junction in the city as they protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
