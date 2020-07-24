Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2020

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations. Public anger has also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020.

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations. Public anger has also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A man blows fire during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near his residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police use water cannon against protesters during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police use water cannon against protesters during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Police use water cannon against protesters during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. The placard at the foreground in Hebrew reads "The Israeli Spring". &nbsp;REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. The placard at the foreground in Hebrew reads "The Israeli Spring".

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. The placard at the foreground in Hebrew reads "The Israeli Spring".  REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands in front of a police truck during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man stands in front of a police truck during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A man stands in front of a police truck during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Police detain a woman during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman offers a police officer a flower during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman offers a police officer a flower during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A woman offers a police officer a flower during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police use water cannons against demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police use water cannons against demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Police use water cannons against demonstrators during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police detain a protester during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police detain a protester during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Police detain a protester during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Put your face masks on, there is a virus in Balfour". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Put your face masks on, there is a virus in Balfour". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Put your face masks on, there is a virus in Balfour". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis march as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis march as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Israelis march as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside the Knesset, Israeli parliament in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Emergency Government, Sad Joke, 36 Ministers, 1 Million unemployed, Shame". &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Emergency Government, Sad Joke, 36 Ministers, 1 Million unemployed, Shame".

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis, outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 21, 2020. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "Emergency Government, Sad Joke, 36 Ministers, 1 Million unemployed, Shame".  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, on the main boulevard of Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, on the main boulevard of Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, on the main boulevard of Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli policeman speaks with a protester lying under the police water cannon truck during a protest against Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman speaks with a protester lying under the police water cannon truck during a protest against Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
An Israeli policeman speaks with a protester lying under the police water cannon truck during a protest against Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police use water cannon as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Police use water cannon as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Police use water cannon as Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem July 18, 2020. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Police clash with people as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police clash with people as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Police clash with people as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Police use water cannons as they clash with people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People sit on a road as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People sit on a road as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People sit on a road as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. The words on the placard in Hebrew read "Love thy neighbour". &nbsp; REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. The words on the placard in Hebrew read "Love thy neighbour".

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A protester stands as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. The words on the placard in Hebrew read "Love thy neighbour".   REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad &nbsp;

Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Police detain a protester as Israelis block a main junction in the city following a protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad  
Israelis block a main junction in the city as they protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis block a main junction in the city as they protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Israelis block a main junction in the city as they protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A general view shows Rabin square as Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Israelis protest against the government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
