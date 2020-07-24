Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a rise in new COVID-19...more

Police detain a man during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 23, 2020. Reimposed coronavirus curbs after a rise in new COVID-19 cases have prompted Israelis demanding better state aid to take to the streets in almost daily demonstrations. Public anger has also been fueled by corruption alleged against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust - charges he denies. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

