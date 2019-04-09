Israelis vote on Netanyahu's record reign
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, celebrates with supporters and his wife Revital after casting his ballot as Israelis began voting in a parliamentary election, near a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, April 9. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stands next to their father behind a voting booth at a polling station in Jerusalem, April 9. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his vote with his wife Sara in Jerusalem, April 9. Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS
Ayman Odeh, leader of Hadash-Ta'al party, holds up his ballot paper as he stands behind a voting booth and carries his son on his shoulders at a polling station in Haifa, April 9. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border policewomen wait to vote in national elections a day before polling stations open in the rest of Israel, at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 8. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, takes a selfie together with supporters outside the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli border policewoman stands behind a mobile voting booth as she votes at a base in Beit Horon settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 8. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit a market in Tel Aviv, April 2. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
An election campaign billboard depicting Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, is seen in Tel Aviv, April 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Moshe Feiglin, leader of Zehut, an ultra-nationalist religious party, speaks at an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, April 2. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A man walks by as a Labour Party election campaign billboard depicting top candidates and party head Avi Gabbay is seen in Tel Aviv, April 8. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Likud party supporters, one wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, hold election campaign placards, one depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they walk past stalls in Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem April 7. The...more
Laborers work on hanging up a Likud election campaign banner depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his party candidates, in Jerusalem March 28. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at an election campaign event in Ashkelon, April 3. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Zehut, an ultra-nationalist religious party, hold an inflatable joint in an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, April 2. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
