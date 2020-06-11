Israel's griffon vultures get new lease of life
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in...more
A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. Hit by accidental poisoning and urbanization, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in...more
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. As part of the 'Under our Wing' project run by his...more
A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly near Sde Boker. Named "nesher" in Hebrew, the bird has often been mislabelled in scriptures, notably in the King James version of the English Bible, which in Exodus...more
Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area used as a feeding station near Sde Boker. According to Israel's Biblical Museum of Natural History, many people still feel as uncomfortable as those 17th-century...more
A griffon vulture flies after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. "The vulture is (nowadays) commonly regarded as a loathsome creature," its website explains. "But in the Middle East, it is the griffon vulture that is the king of...more
Griffon vultures are seen inside a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A conservationist draws blood from a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem....more
Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A conservationist performs a test on a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A griffon vulture flies over a valley after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A griffon vulture is seen after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A conservationist from Ramat Gan's Safari Zoo gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, weighs a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A griffon vulture bearing a tracking tag stands next to its nest where it is brooding over an egg, in a cliff near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A griffon vulture flies over an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A griffon vulture lands near a wolf while it drags meat in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Animal bones are seen near an area, used as a feeding station, near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City quiet amid protest curfew
The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.
Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients
Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
George Floyd laid to rest in Houston
George Floyd, whose death roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral in Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement."
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd
Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.