Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 9:19pm EDT

Israel's griffon vultures get new lease of life

A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel October 29, 2019. The griffon vulture is not only ungainly, smelly and endangered: it is also often denied its biblical fame by being mixed up with the eagle. But for a network of Israeli conservationists, the bird still has pride of place in the land whose ancient prophets saw in its soaring flight a metaphor for religious exaltation. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist holds the head of a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured as part of a national project to protect and increase the population of the protected bird in Israel, at a makeshift data-collecting station near Sde Boker in southern Israel October 29, 2019. The griffon vulture is not only ungainly, smelly and endangered: it is also often denied its biblical fame by being mixed up with the eagle. But for a network of Israeli conservationists, the bird still has pride of place in the land whose ancient prophets saw in its soaring flight a metaphor for religious exaltation. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 20
A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. Hit by accidental poisoning and urbanization, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in the wild, says Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. Hit by accidental poisoning and urbanization, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture lands in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. Hit by accidental poisoning and urbanization, Israel's griffon vulture population has fallen to around 180 in the wild, says Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 20
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. As part of the 'Under our Wing' project run by his organization and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the next generation is being reared in captivity before being let loose in the desert with tracking tags. "We raise the vulture chicks... and after several years we release them to nature," Miller said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. As part of the 'Under our Wing' project run by his...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. As part of the 'Under our Wing' project run by his organization and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, the next generation is being reared in captivity before being let loose in the desert with tracking tags. "We raise the vulture chicks... and after several years we release them to nature," Miller said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 20
A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly near Sde Boker. Named "nesher" in Hebrew, the bird has often been mislabelled in scriptures, notably in the King James version of the English Bible, which in Exodus describes God as bearing the Israelites on eagles' rather than vultures' wings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly near Sde Boker. Named "nesher" in Hebrew, the bird has often been mislabelled in scriptures, notably in the King James version of the English Bible, which in Exodus...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture spreads it wings bearing its tracking tags as it prepares to fly near Sde Boker. Named "nesher" in Hebrew, the bird has often been mislabelled in scriptures, notably in the King James version of the English Bible, which in Exodus describes God as bearing the Israelites on eagles' rather than vultures' wings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 20
Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area used as a feeding station near Sde Boker. According to Israel's Biblical Museum of Natural History, many people still feel as uncomfortable as those 17th-century translators did in identifying as a vulture a bird described in noble terms by scripture. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area used as a feeding station near Sde Boker. According to Israel's Biblical Museum of Natural History, many people still feel as uncomfortable as those 17th-century...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Griffon vultures, some with their tracking tags visible, stand together in an area used as a feeding station near Sde Boker. According to Israel's Biblical Museum of Natural History, many people still feel as uncomfortable as those 17th-century translators did in identifying as a vulture a bird described in noble terms by scripture. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
A griffon vulture flies after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. "The vulture is (nowadays) commonly regarded as a loathsome creature," its website explains. "But in the Middle East, it is the griffon vulture that is the king of birds." REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture flies after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. "The vulture is (nowadays) commonly regarded as a loathsome creature," its website explains. "But in the Middle East, it is the griffon vulture that is the king of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture flies after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. "The vulture is (nowadays) commonly regarded as a loathsome creature," its website explains. "But in the Middle East, it is the griffon vulture that is the king of birds." REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Griffon vultures are seen inside a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Griffon vultures are seen inside a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Griffon vultures are seen inside a breeding cage at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 20
A conservationist draws blood from a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist draws blood from a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist draws blood from a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, holds a griffon vulture chick before relocating it to Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in Haifa, two days after it hatched at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 20
Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Griffon vultures stand inside a nesting box at the Hai-Bar Nature Reserve in the Carmel mountains in Haifa, northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
A conservationist performs a test on a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist performs a test on a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist performs a test on a griffon vulture after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 20
A griffon vulture flies over a valley after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture flies over a valley after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture flies over a valley after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 20
A griffon vulture is seen after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture is seen after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture is seen after it was temporarily captured near Sde Boker. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 20
A conservationist from Ramat Gan's Safari Zoo gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist from Ramat Gan's Safari Zoo gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist from Ramat Gan's Safari Zoo gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 20
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, weighs a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, weighs a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Yigal Miller, manager of programs for endangered raptors at Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, weighs a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 20
A griffon vulture bearing a tracking tag stands next to its nest where it is brooding over an egg, in a cliff near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture bearing a tracking tag stands next to its nest where it is brooding over an egg, in a cliff near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture bearing a tracking tag stands next to its nest where it is brooding over an egg, in a cliff near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 20
A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A conservationist gestures while releasing a griffon vulture near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 20
A griffon vulture flies over an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture flies over an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture flies over an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 20
A griffon vulture lands near a wolf while it drags meat in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A griffon vulture lands near a wolf while it drags meat in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A griffon vulture lands near a wolf while it drags meat in an area, used as a feeding station, where carrion is left by conservationists near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 20
Animal bones are seen near an area, used as a feeding station, near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Animal bones are seen near an area, used as a feeding station, near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Animal bones are seen near an area, used as a feeding station, near Sde Boker in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Next Slideshows

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

3:20pm EDT
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 08 2020
New York City quiet amid protest curfew

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.

Jun 07 2020
Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus...

May 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd laid to rest in Houston

George Floyd, whose death roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral in Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement."

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast