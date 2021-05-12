Edition:
Wed May 12, 2021

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People look through a fence at Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
