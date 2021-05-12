Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People look through a fence at Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system in Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
