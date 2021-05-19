Edition:
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashdod, Israel May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel May 19, 2021 REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Streaks of light are seen from Ashkelon as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel May 19, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen near Ashkelon, southern Israel May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
