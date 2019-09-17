Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could...more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could end his 10-year domination of national politics. Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Close