Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could...more
Leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz and his wife Revital cast their ballots at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man holds his dog as he casts his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin women wait to cast their vote in the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters wave flags during an election campaign event of Benny Gantz in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, poses for a selfie with supporters at his election campaign event in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A religious Jewish woman stands behind a voting booth with her children in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, stands next to his wife Ella as he speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party hang up the party's election campaign posters near a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man casts his vote together with a young relative at a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, leaders of Blue and White party, are depicted on their party election campaign banners in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman helps another woman in a wheelchair near a voting booth in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone as he casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Bnei Brak, Israel. The words in Hebrew read, "Netanyahu, a different league"...more
A supporter of the Israeli Likud party holds an election campaign poster depicting Benjamin Netanyahu at the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Israeli supporters of rival political parties scuffle during an election campaign in the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hugs his wife during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
