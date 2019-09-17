Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2019 | 11:00am EDT

Israel's Netanyahu fights for record fifth term

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could end his 10-year domination of national politics. Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara casts their votes during Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem September 17, 2019. Netanyahu faced a battle for political survival in a closely fought election that could end his 10-year domination of national politics. Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz and his wife Revital cast their ballots at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz and his wife Revital cast their ballots at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz and his wife Revital cast their ballots at a polling station in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 20
A man holds his dog as he casts his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man holds his dog as he casts his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A man holds his dog as he casts his vote in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 20
Bedouin women wait to cast their vote in the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bedouin women wait to cast their vote in the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Bedouin women wait to cast their vote in the Bedouin town of Rahat in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 20
Supporters wave flags during an election campaign event of Benny Gantz in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Supporters wave flags during an election campaign event of Benny Gantz in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Supporters wave flags during an election campaign event of Benny Gantz in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 20
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, poses for a selfie with supporters at his election campaign event in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, poses for a selfie with supporters at his election campaign event in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, poses for a selfie with supporters at his election campaign event in Kfar Ahim, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
A religious Jewish woman stands behind a voting booth with her children in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A religious Jewish woman stands behind a voting booth with her children in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A religious Jewish woman stands behind a voting booth with her children in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 20
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, stands next to his wife Ella as he speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, stands next to his wife Ella as he speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beitenu party, stands next to his wife Ella as he speaks to members of the media after casting his ballot in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 20
Supporters of Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party hang up the party's election campaign posters near a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Supporters of Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party hang up the party's election campaign posters near a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Supporters of Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party hang up the party's election campaign posters near a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Nokdim in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 20
A man casts his vote together with a young relative at a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man casts his vote together with a young relative at a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A man casts his vote together with a young relative at a polling station in the Israeli settlement of Adora, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, leaders of Blue and White party, are depicted on their party election campaign banners in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, leaders of Blue and White party, are depicted on their party election campaign banners in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, leaders of Blue and White party, are depicted on their party election campaign banners in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
11 / 20
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Laborers hang an election campaign banner depicting Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman helps another woman in a wheelchair near a voting booth in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman helps another woman in a wheelchair near a voting booth in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman helps another woman in a wheelchair near a voting booth in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 20
A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone as he casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone as he casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone as he casts his ballot in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
14 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Bnei Brak, Israel. The words in Hebrew read, "Netanyahu, a different league" REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Bnei Brak, Israel. The words in Hebrew read, "Netanyahu, a different league"...more

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands next to a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Bnei Brak, Israel. The words in Hebrew read, "Netanyahu, a different league" REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 20
A supporter of the Israeli Likud party holds an election campaign poster depicting Benjamin Netanyahu at the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

A supporter of the Israeli Likud party holds an election campaign poster depicting Benjamin Netanyahu at the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
A supporter of the Israeli Likud party holds an election campaign poster depicting Benjamin Netanyahu at the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 20
Israeli supporters of rival political parties scuffle during an election campaign in the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli supporters of rival political parties scuffle during an election campaign in the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Israeli supporters of rival political parties scuffle during an election campaign in the market in Jerusalem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 20
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 20
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hugs his wife during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hugs his wife during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hugs his wife during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 11, 2019
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past a Likud party election campaign banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

Next Slideshows

At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

President Donald Trump vowed at a rally in New Mexico to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election.

10:55am EDT
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

9:40am EDT
Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon

Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon

Indigenous peoples sift through the ashes after wildfires burned through their land and trees were illegally logged in the Brazilian rainforest.

Sep 16 2019
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world.

Sep 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Amazon fires burn at record rate

Amazon fires burn at record rate

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.

At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

President Donald Trump vowed at a rally in New Mexico to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election.

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon

Indigenous tribes grapple with wildfires and deforestation in the Amazon

Indigenous peoples sift through the ashes after wildfires burned through their land and trees were illegally logged in the Brazilian rainforest.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world.

Torrential rains flood southeast Spain

Torrential rains flood southeast Spain

At least six people have been killed and some 3,500 evacuated in two days of torrential rains in southeastern Spain.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests

Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong police fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs at government buildings, as months of sometimes violent demonstrations showed no sign of letting up.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast