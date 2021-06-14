Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 14, 2021 | 12:29pm EDT

Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 29
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
3 / 29
Supporters of the new coalition government react as the new government was approved following a voting session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Supporters of the new coalition government react as the new government was approved following a voting session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Supporters of the new coalition government react as the new government was approved following a voting session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 29
People play in front of a banner with pictures of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People play in front of a banner with pictures of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People play in front of a banner with pictures of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
5 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
6 / 29
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
8 / 29
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with his Likud party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with his Likud party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with his Likud party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 29
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, reacts during a meeting with his party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, reacts during a meeting with his party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, reacts during a meeting with his party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
11 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
12 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
13 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
14 / 29
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 29
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu sits following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu sits following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu sits following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 29
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
17 / 29
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 29
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu looks back following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu looks back following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu looks back following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 29
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 29
Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 29
Supporters of the proposed new coalition government rally while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "GoodLuck".  REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Supporters of the proposed new coalition government rally while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "GoodLuck"....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Supporters of the proposed new coalition government rally while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "GoodLuck".  REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 29
A supporter of the proposed new coalition government holds a placard that reads in Hebrew "Hope" , while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A supporter of the proposed new coalition government holds a placard that reads in Hebrew "Hope" , while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A supporter of the proposed new coalition government holds a placard that reads in Hebrew "Hope" , while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 29
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate hugs Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister-designate during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate hugs Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister-designate during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate hugs Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister-designate during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 29
A protester walks on top of a mock submarine during a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A protester walks on top of a mock submarine during a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A protester walks on top of a mock submarine during a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
25 / 29
Protestors cheer while taking part in a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Protestors cheer while taking part in a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Protestors cheer while taking part in a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
26 / 29
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a speech during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a speech during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a speech during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
27 / 29
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
28 / 29
Activists from "Women Wage Peace" hold flags and placards as they stand outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, as a special session to approve and swear-in a new coalition government takes place, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Activists from "Women Wage Peace" hold flags and placards as they stand outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, as a special session to approve and swear-in a new coalition government takes place, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Activists from "Women Wage Peace" hold flags and placards as they stand outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, as a special session to approve and swear-in a new coalition government takes place, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

11:15am EDT
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

9:20am EDT
Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an...

8:45am EDT
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

12:25am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Diamond hunters flock to South African village

Fortune seekers flock to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa, after images shared on social media showed people celebrating after finding what they believe to be diamonds.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Inside the G7 summit

Inside the G7 summit

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programs at their summit in Cornwall, Britain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast