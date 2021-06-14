Israel's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gesture following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Supporters of the new coalition government react as the new government was approved following a voting session at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People play in front of a banner with pictures of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna...more
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen...more
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with his Likud party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Leader of Israeli Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, reacts during a meeting with his party in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu sits following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chats with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, following the vote for the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu looks back following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Protesters take part in a weekly demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potentially the last day of his premiership, near his official residence in Jerusalem June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman seen during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Supporters of the proposed new coalition government rally while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. The words in Hebrew on the placard read "GoodLuck"....more
A supporter of the proposed new coalition government holds a placard that reads in Hebrew "Hope" , while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021....more
Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate hugs Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister-designate during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A protester walks on top of a mock submarine during a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13,...more
Protestors cheer while taking part in a rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, is held to approve and swear-in the new government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a speech during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Activists from "Women Wage Peace" hold flags and placards as they stand outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, as a special session to approve and swear-in a new coalition government takes place, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
