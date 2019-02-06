Edition:
Wed Feb 6, 2019

Istanbul apartment collapses

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers help a survivor at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
A rescue worker with his dog search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Police, ambulances and rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
