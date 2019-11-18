Edition:
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Austria's Miriam Ziegler and Severin Kiefer during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Stanislava Konstantinova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Poland's Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Japan's Shoma Uno during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Mariah Bell of the U.S. performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Russia's Anastasia Skoptcova and Kirill Aleshin perform. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Japan's Shoma Uno performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Japan's Yuna Shiraiwa performs. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenin

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Latvia's Deniss Vasiljevs performs. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, November 16, 2019
Sports action from around the world this week.

Oct 14 2019
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Oct 07 2019
Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian...

Sep 27 2019
Sports action from around the world this past week.

Sep 23 2019

Hong Kong police lay siege to a university where hundreds of anti-government protesters were bunkered down with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons, amid fears of a bloody crackdown.

Venice has declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.

Sports action from around the world this week.

Iraqi protesters occupied part of a main bridge in Baghdad on Saturday and more protesters blocked entry to Iraq's main commodities port Monday while schools and government offices in many southern cities were shut in response to calls for a general strike.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for 40 minutes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams near Atlanta, then gave a short statement afterward saying he is ready to join a team and play at any time.

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.

Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to grow the number of visitors to the historic sites.

Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.

