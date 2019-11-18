ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Skating in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Austria's Miriam Ziegler and Severin Kiefer during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia's Stanislava Konstantinova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Poland's Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Japan's Shoma Uno during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Mariah Bell of the U.S. performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Anastasia Skoptcova and Kirill Aleshin perform. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov of the U.S. perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Japan's Shoma Uno performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Japan's Yuna Shiraiwa performs. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenin
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Latvia's Deniss Vasiljevs performs. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
