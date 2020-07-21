Italian coastguard struggle to free sperm whale from fishing net
The Italian coastguard has been working for days to free a massive sperm whale caught in an abandoned fishing net in open sea off the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro'/MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo /via REUTERS
The whale was spotted on Saturday struggling to get free of a net usually used for fishing illegally for swordfish. Italian coastguard/via REUTERS
The coastguard said in a statement that operations were hampered by the large size of the whale, which had become highly agitated. Italian coastguard/via REUTERS
Due to its energetic efforts to free itself, the whale had been given the name “Fury”. Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro'/ MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo/ via REUTERS
It is the second time in less than a month that the Italian coastguard has had to intervene to free a sperm whale tangled in a fishing net. Italian coastguard/via REUTERS
“These damn fishing nets are doing huge damage. I haven’t slept in 36 hours ... divers managed to take off some of the net but then it started to move and it became too dangerous,” biologist Monica Blasi told daily newspaper La Repubblica. ...more
Blasi said they attached a light to Fury’s tail so as not to lose sight of it as they tried to remove the rest of the net. Italian coastguard/via REUTERS
Italian coastguard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in fishing net at sea north of the Sicilian Aeolian Islands, July 19. Italian coastguard/via REUTERS
