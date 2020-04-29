Edition:
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown

Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. Perrini family have dealt with Italy's strict lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with two young daughters studying at home, and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Vanna Angelini shaves her husband Daniele Perrini's hair in their bathroom at home as hairdressers remain closed, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini plays on the couch with his wife Vanna and daughters Martina and Michela in their home in Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini sits on a bed at her home in Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Vanna Angelini shaves her husband Daniele Perrini's hair in their bathroom at home as hairdressers remain closed in Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini lays on her bed at her home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini walks his dog as his daughter Michela Perrini cycles near their home in Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini holds a phone as she lays on the couch at her home during Easter Monday in Cisternino, Italy, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The Perrini family uses a mobile phone and laptop to make a video call to celebrate Easter Monday with their family members during a lockdown in Cisternino, Italy, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The Perrini family uses a mobile phone and laptop to make a video call to celebrate Easter Monday with their family members during a lockdown in Cisternino, Italy, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Restaurant owner, Daniele Perrini is reflected in a mirror at his "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant in Cisternino, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini is seen at his "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant in Cisternino, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini waits to deliver food from his "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant in Cisternino, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Envelopes reading: "Everything will be ok" are pictured on a table before being given to customers along with their home delivery food from the "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant owned by Daniele Perrini in Cisternino, Italy, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini delivers food made at his "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant to his father Antonio in Cisternino, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

An empty "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant is pictured in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Mattia Liuzzi, business partner of Daniele Perrini, holds bags with bread at their &nbsp;"20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant, before preparing food for home deliveries, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Restaurant owner, Daniele Perrini, holds goods as he walks to his "20mq Panini e Poi" restaurant to prepare delivery food in Cisternino, Italy, April 4, 2020.REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Vanna Angelini talks on the phone at home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini, 5, &nbsp;shows her drawing at home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini looks at her cat from her house in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini plays with watercolours at home in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini, 5, plays at home with her mother Vanna in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Toys are pictured at the Daniele Perrini's home in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini practices ballet in her living room using a video tutorial on her laptop in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini practices ballet in her living room using a video tutorial on her laptop in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini practices ballet as her sister Martina and her mother Vanna stand in their living room in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Martina Perrini, 5, looks at the phone of her father Daniele during a video call in Cisternino, Italy, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini's family members look on outside their homes in Cisternino, Italy, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini plays with his daughter Michela, 9, outside their home in Cisternino, Italy, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Daniele Perrini sits outside his home with wife Vanna and mother-in-law Anna in Cisternino, Italy, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Michela Perrini cycles carrying vegetables outside her home in Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

