Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 28, 2021 | 7:21pm EDT

Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity

Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, the pass will be required to go to gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. Eating in indoor restaurants also requires a pass. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, the pass will be required to go to gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. Eating in indoor restaurants also requires a pass. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
1 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass means Apartheid." REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass means Apartheid." REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass means Apartheid." REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
3 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
4 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass = Blackmail". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass = Blackmail". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass = Blackmail". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
6 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
7 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. Banners read: "No to Green Pass, Yes to home care" and "There is no pass for freedom". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. Banners read: "No to Green Pass, Yes to home care" and "There is no pass for freedom". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. Banners read: "No to Green Pass, Yes to home care" and "There is no pass for freedom". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
10 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
11 / 15
Protesters march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
12 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 15
Protesters stand behind a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters stand behind a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters stand behind a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
14 / 15
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Next Slideshows

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Highlights from July 28 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Jul 28 2021
Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California

Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California

The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.

Jul 27 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27

Highlights from July 27 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Jul 27 2021
Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing

Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing

Four police officers delivered wrenching testimony on their struggle to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's...

Jul 27 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

At least three people have died and villages and some hotels were evacuated as wildfires erupted on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29

Highlights from July 29 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness

Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.

Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets

Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets

Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo

Jose Gregorio Montilla, who began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from operations to treat a joint condition called arthrogryposis, hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Highlights from July 28 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California

Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California

The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast