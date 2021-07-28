Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity
Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced...more
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass means Apartheid." REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. The banner reads: "Green Pass = Blackmail". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 28, 2021. Banners read: "No to Green Pass, Yes to home care" and "There is no pass for freedom". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters stand behind a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Protesters demonstrate against the Green Pass in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
