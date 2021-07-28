Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity

Protesters remove a barrier installed by police to block the march as they demonstrate against the Green Pass plan (health pass) in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021. The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that from next month people must present proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities. The so-called Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, the pass will be required to go to gyms, swimming pools, sports stadiums, museums, spas, casinos and cinemas. Eating in indoor restaurants also requires a pass. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

