Italy celebrates Euro win with parade
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react during an open-top bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Italy's Leonardo Bonucc takes a selfie with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci and Italy's Federico Bernardeschii lift the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's players react ahead of a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella a day after their team won the Euro 2020 final in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci puts the trophy on his head during the bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's Matteo Berrettini speaks with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella during a meeting after reaching the Wimbledon men's singles final, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via...more
Italy's Ciro Immobile with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's Federico Chiesa reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italy coach Roberto Mancini reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's Leonardo Bonucci lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
