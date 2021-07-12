Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 12, 2021 | 3:36pm EDT

Italy celebrates Euro win with parade

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react during an open-top bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react during an open-top bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react during an open-top bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
1 / 25
Italy's Leonardo Bonucc takes a selfie with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Leonardo Bonucc takes a selfie with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucc takes a selfie with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
3 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
4 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 25
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci and Italy's Federico Bernardeschii lift the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci and Italy's Federico Bernardeschii lift the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci and Italy's Federico Bernardeschii lift the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
6 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
7 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 25
Italy's players react ahead of a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella a day after their team won the Euro 2020 final in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Italy's players react ahead of a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella a day after their team won the Euro 2020 final in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's players react ahead of a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella a day after their team won the Euro 2020 final in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
10 / 25
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci puts the trophy on his head during the bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci puts the trophy on his head during the bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci puts the trophy on his head during the bus tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
11 / 25
Italy's Matteo Berrettini speaks with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella during a meeting after reaching the Wimbledon men's singles final, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Italy's Matteo Berrettini speaks with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella during a meeting after reaching the Wimbledon men's singles final, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Matteo Berrettini speaks with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella during a meeting after reaching the Wimbledon men's singles final, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 25
Italy's Ciro Immobile with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italy's Ciro Immobile with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Ciro Immobile with the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
13 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
14 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players pass by on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
15 / 25
Italy's Federico Chiesa reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Federico Chiesa reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Federico Chiesa reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
16 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
17 / 25
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
18 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
19 / 25
Italy coach Roberto Mancini reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy coach Roberto Mancini reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy coach Roberto Mancini reacts on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's Leonardo Bonucci lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Fans celebrate as Italy's Leonardo Bonucci lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's Leonardo Bonucci lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
21 / 25
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini lifts the trophy on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
22 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
23 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
24 / 25
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus during the tour in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat...

Next Slideshows

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.

Jul 12 2021
England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England and Italian fans react after the Euro 2020 final.

Jul 12 2021
Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government...

Jul 12 2021
Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the...

Jul 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

South Africa violence spreads in wake of Zuma jailing

South Africa violence spreads in wake of Zuma jailing

Shops were looted, a section of highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through Johannesburg amid sporadic violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on water.

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England heartbroken, Italy jubilant after Euro final

England and Italian fans react after the Euro 2020 final.

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Cuba sees biggest protests in decades

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast