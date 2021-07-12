Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England
Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan
Italy's Emerson with Domenico Berardi and Bryan Cristante celebrate after winning Euro 2020 with fans. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates winning Euro 2020 with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
England's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout as teammates console him. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley
England fan reacts after Italy wins the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
England's Harry Kane and wife Katie Goodland look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy players perform a guard of honour for England's Harry Kane after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley
England's Marcus Rashford in action with Italy's Federico Bernardeschi. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Bukayo Saka look dejected after losing the penalty shootout as manager Gareth Southgate consoles him. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and teammates celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
England players look on during a penalty shootout. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Declan Rice looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England fans react after Italy wins the Euro 2020 at 4TheFans Fan Park Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
England's Harry Kane with Bukayo Saka after the match Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy fans celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Jordan Pickford reacts after the match Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Jadon Sancho during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy players celebrate after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Yara Nardi
England fans react as they watch the broadcast of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Bukayo Saka to win the penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Marcus Rashford looks dejected after missing a penalty during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores a penalty during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Jordan Pickford with Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England's Jordan Pickford before the penalties shoutout Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England fans gather during the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
England's Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Italy's Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini during the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Police detained an England fan outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
England's Jordan Pickford saves from Italy's Federico Bernardeschi Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans celebrate after their first goal REUTERS/Yara Nardi
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Fan invades the pitch during the match as stewards attempt to tackle him Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Police officers stand guard as England fans gather during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Italy's Federico Chiesa receives medical attention Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Italy's Federico Chiesa in action with England's Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Italy's Marco Verratti heads past England's Jordan Pickford against the post before Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy fans celebrate after their first goal REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy's Domenico Berardi shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley
Police detained an England fan outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
England fans at Wembley Box Park ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
England fans and police are seen outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Italy's Emerson reacts to referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
England fans celebrate their first goal while watching the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
England fans gather in Leicester Square during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Italy's Emerson clashes with England's Kieran Trippier Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne and Jorginho react Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans are seen during the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy's Ciro Immobile in action with England's Kyle Walker Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
England fans celebrate the first goal while watching the match at Trafalgar Square REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Luke Shaw scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein
An England fan in fancy dress with fans on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
England fans with flares gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of the match REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England fans on top of a bus on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Next Slideshows
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane
British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the...
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a...
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white...
MORE IN PICTURES
Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane
British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.
Massive fire at Bangladesh juice factory
At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Haiti police say they have president's suspected killers
A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.