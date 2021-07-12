Edition:
Sun Jul 11, 2021 | 9:27pm EDT

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

 Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Emerson with Domenico Berardi and Bryan Cristante celebrate after winning Euro 2020 with fans. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates winning Euro 2020 with teammates. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 at Piazza Duomo. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout as teammates console him. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
 Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fan reacts after Italy wins the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
 England's Harry Kane and wife Katie Goodland look dejected after the match. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy players perform a guard of honour for England's Harry Kane after winning Euro 2020. Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Marcus Rashford in action with Italy's Federico Bernardeschi. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Bukayo Saka look dejected after losing the penalty shootout as manager Gareth Southgate consoles him. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and teammates celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England players look on during a penalty shootout. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Declan Rice looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy wins the Euro 2020 at 4TheFans Fan Park Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Harry Kane with Bukayo Saka after the match Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford reacts after the match Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Jadon Sancho during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy players celebrate after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react as they watch the broadcast of the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.  REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans react after Italy won the Euro 2020 at Trafalgar Square REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty from England's Bukayo Saka to win the penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Marcus Rashford looks dejected after missing a penalty during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores a penalty during a penalty shootout Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford with Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford before the penalties shoutout Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans gather during the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Italy's Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini during the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police detained an England fan outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Jordan Pickford saves from Italy's Federico Bernardeschi Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after their first goal REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Bukayo Saka in action with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Fan invades the pitch during the match as stewards attempt to tackle him Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police officers stand guard as England fans gather during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Federico Chiesa receives medical attention Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Federico Chiesa in action with England's Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Marco Verratti heads past England's Jordan Pickford against the post before Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after their first goal REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Domenico Berardi shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne shoots at goal Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Police detained an England fan outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans at Wembley Box Park ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans and police are seen outside Wembley stadium during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Emerson reacts to referee Bjorn Kuipers Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans celebrate their first goal while watching the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans gather in Leicester Square during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Emerson clashes with England's Kieran Trippier Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne and Jorginho react Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans are seen during the match outside Wembley Stadium Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Italy's Ciro Immobile in action with England's Kyle Walker Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans celebrate the first goal while watching the match at Trafalgar Square REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Luke Shaw scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
An England fan in fancy dress with fans on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans with flares gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of the match REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
England fans on top of a bus on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
British billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

Highlights from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed.

At least 52 people were killed, 20 injured and many more feared trapped after a fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh.

Rodeos and chuckwagon races return to the western Canadian city after last year's festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Our top photos from the past week.

Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

