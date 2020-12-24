Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 12:30pm EST

Italy enters Christmas lockdown

Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Rome's Trastevere area one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, December 23. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Rome's Trastevere area one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, December 23. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Rome's Trastevere area one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, December 23. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
1 / 11
People dance tango on a street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

People dance tango on a street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
People dance tango on a street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 11
People wearing protective masks walk along a shopping street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

People wearing protective masks walk along a shopping street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk along a shopping street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
3 / 11
The Colosseum is seen in front of an empty street in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The Colosseum is seen in front of an empty street in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
The Colosseum is seen in front of an empty street in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
4 / 11
A person walks on the stairs near the Campidoglio in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A person walks on the stairs near the Campidoglio in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A person walks on the stairs near the Campidoglio in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 11
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts on Via Frattina, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp;

A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts on Via Frattina, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts on Via Frattina, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  
Close
6 / 11
A person walks at the deserted Circo Massimo, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A person walks at the deserted Circo Massimo, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A person walks at the deserted Circo Massimo, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 11
A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask checks the documents of a driver near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask checks the documents of a driver near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask checks the documents of a driver near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
8 / 11
A person runs past the Colosseum as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A person runs past the Colosseum as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A person runs past the Colosseum as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
9 / 11
A man wearing a protective mask and a Santa Claus hat walks his dogs near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man wearing a protective mask and a Santa Claus hat walks his dogs near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask and a Santa Claus hat walks his dogs near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
10 / 11
A person runs past the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A person runs past the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A person runs past the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12:05pm EST
Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

More than a thousand migrants were left to sleep in the cold after their camp burned down amid a dispute among Bosnian politicians over where to house them.

11:34am EST
One photo from each week of 2020

One photo from each week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

8:05am EST
Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Dec 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Christmas during COVID

Christmas during COVID

Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down

More than a thousand migrants were left to sleep in the cold after their camp burned down amid a dispute among Bosnian politicians over where to house them.

One photo from each week of 2020

One photo from each week of 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Holiday lights bring cheer to the night

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID

New Mexico family mourns patriarch lost to COVID

Jose Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father of nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las Cruces hospital where his daughter Carolina works as a nurse.

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Holidays at the hospital amid COVID

Holidays at the hospital amid COVID

Healthcare workers and patients find moments of festive joy during a pandemic Christmas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast