Italy enters Christmas lockdown
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Rome's Trastevere area one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, December 23. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People dance tango on a street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People wearing protective masks walk along a shopping street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
The Colosseum is seen in front of an empty street in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person walks on the stairs near the Campidoglio in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A street vendor sells roasted chestnuts on Via Frattina, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person walks at the deserted Circo Massimo, as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask checks the documents of a driver near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person runs past the Colosseum as Italy goes back to a complete lockdown, in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man wearing a protective mask and a Santa Claus hat walks his dogs near the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person runs past the Colosseum in Rome, December 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
