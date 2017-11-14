Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 14, 2017 | 11:30am EST

Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

Italy players look dejected after a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Milan. A desperate draw at home to a defiant, belligerent and technically inferior Sweden ended the four-time world champions' hopes of reaching next year's finals in Russia and with it the international careers of several of Italy's biggest names. Italians, who consider a spot in the World Cup finals a virtual birthright, slumped into collective despair after the national team failed to win a place among soccer's elite for the first time in 60 years. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy players look dejected after a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Milan. A desperate draw at home to a defiant, belligerent and technically inferior Sweden ended the four-time world champions' hopes of reaching next year's finals in Russia and with it...more

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy players look dejected after a 0-0 draw against Sweden in Milan. A desperate draw at home to a defiant, belligerent and technically inferior Sweden ended the four-time world champions' hopes of reaching next year's finals in Russia and with it the international careers of several of Italy's biggest names. Italians, who consider a spot in the World Cup finals a virtual birthright, slumped into collective despair after the national team failed to win a place among soccer's elite for the first time in 60 years. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 17
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and teammates celebrate after the match. The Swedes, whose starting lineup included only four players based with teams in Europe's so-called big five leagues, will take their place after qualifying for the first time since 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and teammates celebrate after the match. The Swedes, whose starting lineup included only four players based with teams in Europe's so-called big five leagues, will take their place after qualifying for the first time since...more

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and teammates celebrate after the match. The Swedes, whose starting lineup included only four players based with teams in Europe's so-called big five leagues, will take their place after qualifying for the first time since 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 17
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a playoff for a World Cup place. "It's upsetting that my last Italy game coincides with our elimination for the World Cup," said Buffon, a World Cup winner in 2006. "That's my only regret, because time goes by and it's cruel but that's how it is." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a...more

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected after the match. It was the tear-jerking end to the career of their 39-year-old goalkeeper and captain, who made his Italy debut 20 years ago against Russia - on the last occasion that Italy had to face a playoff for a World Cup place. "It's upsetting that my last Italy game coincides with our elimination for the World Cup," said Buffon, a World Cup winner in 2006. "That's my only regret, because time goes by and it's cruel but that's how it is." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 17
Sweden celebrate after the match. The Italians have only failed to qualify for the tournament once before - missing out on the 1958 finals in Sweden - after not entering the first World Cup in 1930. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sweden celebrate after the match. The Italians have only failed to qualify for the tournament once before - missing out on the 1958 finals in Sweden - after not entering the first World Cup in 1930. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden celebrate after the match. The Italians have only failed to qualify for the tournament once before - missing out on the 1958 finals in Sweden - after not entering the first World Cup in 1930. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 17
Italy's Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected after the match. The players sank to their knees as the final whistle went, the starkest possible contrast to the Swedish joy, knowing that the match will leave an indelible stain on their careers. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected after the match. The players sank to their knees as the final whistle went, the starkest possible contrast to the Swedish joy, knowing that the match will leave an indelible stain on their...more

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Federico Bernardeschi looks dejected after the match. The players sank to their knees as the final whistle went, the starkest possible contrast to the Swedish joy, knowing that the match will leave an indelible stain on their careers. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 17
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Andreas Granqvist celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Andreas Granqvist celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Andreas Granqvist celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 17
Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks on after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks on after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy looks dejected as Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks on after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 17
Gian Piero Ventura, at 69 the oldest coach Italy has ever had, refused to confirm that he would step down, saying he needed to talk to the federation first. Ventura made four changes to the team which lost 1-0 in Stockholm on Friday in the first leg and which was fiercely criticised for its lack of flair in attack. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Gian Piero Ventura, at 69 the oldest coach Italy has ever had, refused to confirm that he would step down, saying he needed to talk to the federation first. Ventura made four changes to the team which lost 1-0 in Stockholm on Friday in the first leg...more

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Gian Piero Ventura, at 69 the oldest coach Italy has ever had, refused to confirm that he would step down, saying he needed to talk to the federation first. Ventura made four changes to the team which lost 1-0 in Stockholm on Friday in the first leg and which was fiercely criticised for its lack of flair in attack. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 17
Sweden coach Janne Andersson celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sweden coach Janne Andersson celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden coach Janne Andersson celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 17
Italy's Ciro Immobile misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Ciro Immobile misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Ciro Immobile misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
10 / 17
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin misses a chance to score in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin misses a chance to score in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin misses a chance to score in action with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 17
Sweden's Marcus Berg and teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sweden's Marcus Berg and teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sweden's Marcus Berg and teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 17
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 17
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sweden's Andreas Granqvist. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sweden's Andreas Granqvist. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sweden's Andreas Granqvist. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
14 / 17
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Alessandro Florenzi looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi looks dejected after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 17
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 17
Italy players stand during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy players stand during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Italy players stand during the national anthem before the match. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

11:05am EST
Texas church reopens after shooting

Texas church reopens after shooting

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.

Nov 13 2017
Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Nov 13 2017
MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London.

Nov 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Red carpet style at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Texas church reopens after shooting

Texas church reopens after shooting

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London.

MTV EMA red carpet

MTV EMA red carpet

Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast