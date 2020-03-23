Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Italy struggles to bury its dead

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
1 / 14
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
2 / 14
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 14
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
4 / 14
Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
5 / 14
Workers arrive a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Workers arrive a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Workers arrive a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
6 / 14
Workers dig a hole at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Workers dig a hole at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Workers dig a hole at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
7 / 14
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
8 / 14
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
9 / 14
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
10 / 14
Images of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Images of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Images of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
11 / 14
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
12 / 14
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
13 / 14
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

12:35pm EDT
Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

10:47am EDT
Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

10:43am EDT
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

10:35am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Millions of Americans ordered to stay home

Millions of Americans ordered to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was under orders on Sunday to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 152 countries around the world.

Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus

Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus

Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast