Italy struggles to bury its dead
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria,...more
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus in a crematorium in the town of Serravalle Scrivia, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Workers place a coffin in the ground at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Workers arrive a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Workers dig a hole at a cemetery in Milan, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, one of Italy's cities worst-hit by coronavirus, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Images of victims of coronavirus are seen on their coffins inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins are seen inside a church in Serina near Bergamo, March 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy, March 16. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
