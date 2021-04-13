Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 12, 2021 | 11:14pm EDT

Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
1 / 27
Demonstrators are surrounded by police at Piazza del Popolo during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Demonstrators are surrounded by police at Piazza del Popolo during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Demonstrators are surrounded by police at Piazza del Popolo during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
2 / 27
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
3 / 27
Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
4 / 27
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 27
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners, calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners, calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners, calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
6 / 27
A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 27
Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 27
A demonstrator looks on during a restaurant and small business owners' protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A demonstrator looks on during a restaurant and small business owners' protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during a restaurant and small business owners' protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
9 / 27
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
10 / 27
A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
11 / 27
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
12 / 27
A cook prepares for the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain despite rules require to only offer takeaway services, as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A cook prepares for the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain despite rules require to only offer takeaway services, as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A cook prepares for the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain despite rules require to only offer takeaway services, as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
13 / 27
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
14 / 27
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
15 / 27
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
16 / 27
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
17 / 27
Restaurant owners clash with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant owners clash with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Restaurant owners clash with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
18 / 27
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
19 / 27
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
20 / 27
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
21 / 27
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
22 / 27
A woman reacts in front of a police officer as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman reacts in front of a police officer as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts in front of a police officer as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
23 / 27
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
24 / 27
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
25 / 27
Police officers stand as members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Police officers stand as members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Police officers stand as members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
26 / 27
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
England reopens after three months of lockdown

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Next Slideshows

England reopens after three months of lockdown

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy...

Apr 12 2021
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.

Apr 12 2021
The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.

Apr 12 2021
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

Apr 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota

Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.

England reopens after three months of lockdown

England reopens after three months of lockdown

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.

The house where Prince Philip was born

The house where Prince Philip was born

Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

Fans gather to pay tribute to rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, after his death at age 50.

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip

Flags at Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast as mourners placed flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico

Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico

Asylum-seeking migrants, hoping to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard, instead seek temporary refuge after being expelled to Mexico.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast