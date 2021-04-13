Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest of restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to reopen, despite no authorization for the demonstration by the government, in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021....more
Demonstrators are surrounded by police at Piazza del Popolo during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest of restaurant and small business owners, calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A demonstrator hugs a policeman as restaurant and small business owners take part in a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Police officers block a street during a protest of restaurant and small business owners who call for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A demonstrator looks on during a restaurant and small business owners' protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man shows self handcuffed hands to a police officer as restaurant and small business owners gather during a protest calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A cook prepares for the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain despite rules require to only offer takeaway services, as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Municipal police arrive to prevent the reopening of a restaurant near the Trevi fountain as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant owners clash with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People face police as restaurant owners demonstrate as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman reacts in front of a police officer as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Police officers stand as members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Members of a business community block a motorway in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Naples, Italy, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Next Slideshows
England reopens after three months of lockdown
Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy...
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
The house where Prince Philip was born
Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.
England reopens after three months of lockdown
Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
The house where Prince Philip was born
Inside Mon Repos, the 19th century neoclassical villa where Prince Philip was born, on the Greek island of Corfu.
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National.
Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York
Fans gather to pay tribute to rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, after his death at age 50.
Britain mourns passing of Prince Philip
Flags at Buckingham Palace and at government buildings across Britain were lowered to half-mast as mourners placed flowers outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.
Migrants deported from U.S. find shelter in Mexico
Asylum-seeking migrants, hoping to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard, instead seek temporary refuge after being expelled to Mexico.