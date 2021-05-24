Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision
Maneskin of Italy pose with the trophy following a news conference after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning Eurovision. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Maneskin of Italy performs. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A member of Italy's Maneskin sprays a bottle of champagne during a news conference after winning. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Maneskin of Italy finish their performance on stage. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Members of Italian rock band Maneskin pose for a picture as they return to Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Stefania of Greece. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Manizha of Russia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
TIX of Norway. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Jeangu Macrooy of Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Natalia Gordienko of Moldova. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Jendrik of Germany. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Blas Canto of Spain. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Destiny of Malta. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
James Newman of Britain. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Hurricane of Serbia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Eden Alene of Israel. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Hooverphonic of Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Gjon's Tears of Switzerland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The Roop of Lithuania. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A general view during the final. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Singer Glennis Grace performs with DJ Afrojack. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Senhit of San Marino. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Tusse of Sweden. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Jeangu Macrooy of Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Efendi of Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Barbara Pravi of France. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Go_A of Ukraine. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
VICTORIA of Bulgaria. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Manizha of Russia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Blind Channel of Finland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Dadi Freyr og Gagnamagnid of Iceland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The Black Mamba of Portugal. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
