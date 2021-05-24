Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 24, 2021

Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision

Maneskin of Italy pose with the trophy following a news conference after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning Eurovision. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Maneskin of Italy performs. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A member of Italy's Maneskin sprays a bottle of champagne during a news conference after winning. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Maneskin of Italy finish their performance on stage. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Members of Italian rock band Maneskin pose for a picture as they return to Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Stefania of Greece. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Manizha of Russia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
TIX of Norway. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Jeangu Macrooy of Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Natalia Gordienko of Moldova. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Jendrik of Germany. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Blas Canto of Spain. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Destiny of Malta. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
James Newman of Britain. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hurricane of Serbia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Eden Alene of Israel. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Hooverphonic of Belgium. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Gjon's Tears of Switzerland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
The Roop of Lithuania. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A general view during the final. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Singer Glennis Grace performs with DJ Afrojack. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Senhit of San Marino. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Tusse of Sweden. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Jeangu Macrooy of Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Efendi of Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Barbara Pravi of France. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Go_A of Ukraine. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
VICTORIA of Bulgaria. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Manizha of Russia. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Blind Channel of Finland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Dadi Freyr og Gagnamagnid of Iceland. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
The Black Mamba of Portugal. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
