Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13. Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not...more
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Medical personnel wearing help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy, March 13. The hospital at Brescia has had to open two wings that had been closed for reconstruction in order to deal with the number of patients arriving...more
A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks are seen at Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical personnel member outside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. The tents were put up over a week ago in order to cope with the constant stream of people, feeling sick and believing they have contracted the virus. ...more
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel assist a patient at the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Patients wearing protective face masks sit inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical personnel member inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Next Slideshows
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns
Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts,...
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.
MORE IN PICTURES
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns
Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.