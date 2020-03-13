Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2020 | 1:55pm EDT

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13. Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not rested in weeks. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13. Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13. Hospitals in the northern Lombardy region of Italy have borne the brunt of the contagion, they are running out of space and equipment and staff have not rested in weeks. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
1 / 15
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS

A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Medical personnel wearing help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy, March 13. The hospital at Brescia has had to open two wings that had been closed for reconstruction in order to deal with the number of patients arriving for treatment. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel wearing help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy, March 13. The hospital at Brescia has had to open two wings that had been closed for reconstruction in order to deal with the number of patients arriving...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel wearing help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy, March 13. The hospital at Brescia has had to open two wings that had been closed for reconstruction in order to deal with the number of patients arriving for treatment. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 15
A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A patient is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
4 / 15
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks are seen at Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel wearing protective face masks are seen at Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks are seen at Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
5 / 15
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
6 / 15
A medical personnel member outside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. The tents were put up over a week ago in order to cope with the constant stream of people, feeling sick and believing they have contracted the virus. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical personnel member outside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. The tents were put up over a week ago in order to cope with the constant stream of people, feeling sick and believing they have contracted the virus. ...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A medical personnel member outside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. The tents were put up over a week ago in order to cope with the constant stream of people, feeling sick and believing they have contracted the virus. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
7 / 15
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
8 / 15
Medical personnel assist a patient at the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel assist a patient at the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel assist a patient at the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
9 / 15
Patients wearing protective face masks sit inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Patients wearing protective face masks sit inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Patients wearing protective face masks sit inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
10 / 15
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
11 / 15
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
12 / 15
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel wearing protective face masks inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel wearing protective face masks inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
13 / 15
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Medical personnel help patients inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
14 / 15
A medical personnel member inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical personnel member inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A medical personnel member inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 13. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

1:40pm EDT
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

1:30pm EDT
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts,...

10:35am EDT
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.

10:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy

Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast