Italy's Mount Etna erupts
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Members of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue look on as Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A member of the Guardia di Finanza alpine rescue looks on as Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
