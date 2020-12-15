Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a car in a village near Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a village road near Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
