Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2021 | 8:20am EST

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a car in a village near Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna, which erupted during the night, covers a village road near Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
