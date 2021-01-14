Edition:
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from a church in the small Italian village of Fornazzo under the volcano, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .

Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

