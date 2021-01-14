Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from a church in the small Italian village of Fornazzo under the volcano, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
