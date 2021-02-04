Edition:
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from a church in the small Italian village of Fornazzo under the volcano, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
