Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 3. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from the small Italian village of Fornazzo, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from Catania, Italy, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, seen from a church in the small Italian village of Fornazzo under the volcano, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An eruption from Mount Etna lights up the sky during the night, January 13. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in Catania, Italy, December 14. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV .
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Spectacular eruptions from Mount Etna light up the sky during the night in this still image taken from video filmed in Nicolosi, Catania, Italy, December 14. Local Team/REUTERS TV
Next Slideshows
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering...
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge...
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor...
MORE IN PICTURES
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Brazil's hospitals pushed to breaking point amid coronavirus variant's rise
Brazil is dealing with another surge of COVID-19 infections that are pushing hospitals to the breaking point in several cities as concerns over a Brazilian variant of the virus rise.
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.