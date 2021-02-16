Edition:
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Italy's Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts in Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinellö

