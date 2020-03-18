Edition:
Italy's windows, balconies and rooftops amid coronavirus

People look out of their apartment windows as part of a flashmob organised to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man plays accordion as he looks out of an apartment window as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis in Rome, March 13. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A man reads out of his apartment balcony as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis, in Milan, March 16. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

People look out of their apartment balcony as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis, in Milan, March 16. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

People light their smartphones on a balcony as part of a nationwide flash mob to "light up Italy" and raise morale as Italians remain on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, March 15. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

People look from their apartment balconies as a flash mob to raise morale takes place, following the Italian government restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, March 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man plays the guitar from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan, March 15. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

People listen to music as a neighbor plays the guitar and sings from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan, March 15. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A man plays the guitar and sings from a balcony to raise morale on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Milan, March 15. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

People sit on a balcony, on the sixth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus in Naples, March 15. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

People take part in a flashmob from a balcony over Turin's Isonzo street, as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, March 14. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A boy plays the saxophone from a balcony during a flash mob to raise morale as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, March 14. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Residents applaud from their balcony during a flash mob to raise morale as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, in Rome, March 14. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A man and a kid are seen in a balcony on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across all of Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Naples, March 13. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

People look out of their apartment windows as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis in Rome, March 13. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man plays guitar from their apartment window as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis in Rome, March 13. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Men play Italy's national anthem from their apartment window as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale during Italy's coronavirus crisis in Rome, March 13. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An Italian flag hangs on an apartment balcony reading "Tutto andra bene" - "everything will be alright", a phrase that has become symbolic of hope in Italy's coronavirus crisis, as part of a flashmob organized to raise morale in Rome, March 13. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A man sits alone on a roof terrace during Italy's nationwide lockdown in Rome, Italy March 15. In the distance, no cars are seen on a usually busy highway. REUTERS/Emily Roe

