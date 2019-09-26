Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and...more

Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and Palestinian minister for Islamic Affairs Hassan Tahboub (2nd R) look on October 22, 1996. Chirac, who snapped at the Israeli security saying "No security now. I don't want you. Go away. You have no business here," protested over the heavy-handed security measures that marred his Old City tour. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

