Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019
French President Jacques Chirac attends a ceremony at Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac listens to a speech as he visits the museum of the history of medals and the French knightly orders at the hotel de Salm in Paris November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac, French prime minister and presidential candidate, puts his finger to his lips to ask silence during a visit in Chateau-Thierry May 5, 1988. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac presents his project during a news conference in Paris February 15, 1989. The placard reads "Live well in Paris." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas
Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac kisses his wife Bernadette after her victory as regional candidate in the first round of the French regional elections in Correze, March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jacques Chirac (C) smiles between jazz musicians during the unveiling of the newly restored statue of Liberty in Paris June 23, 1986. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne
Jacques Chirac attends a press conference at a European Union heads of state and governments summit in Brussels, June 17, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac (C) waits for fellow leaders to take their places during a photograph session at the two-day Francophone Summit in Bucharest September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Jacques Chirac listens to speeches at a meeting in Auxerre January 17, 2002. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac seen in his Citroen-Maserati convertible (SM) as he leaves the Elysee palace for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, May 17, 1995. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) travel in the subway in Santiago May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Jacques Chirac greets members of the public invited to the traditional garden party following the Bastille day military parade July 14, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac speaks with his wife Bernadette as he delivers his speech to convey New Year wishes to supporters in Tulle, central France, January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and...more
U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl speak together as they attend the signing of the Bosnian peace agreement at the Elysee Palace, December 14, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac leans over to listen to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at a three-way summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Compiegne, north of Paris September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
South African President Nelson Mandela and Jacques Chirac share a laugh during a press conference June 26 after Mandela was asked to comment on the South African soccer team's performance, June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
U.S. President George Bush and Jacques Chirac look in opposite directions as world leaders arrive for the traditional family photo at the G8 Summit in Evian June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Jacques Chirac on the second day of Chirac's two-day official visit to the UK to mark the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, at Windsor Castle, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/AFP/Pool ASA
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is welcomed by Jacques Chirac as she arrives to attend a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, November 22, 1987. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder hugs Jacques Chirac at the end of Chirac's speech during the France-German ceremony at the Memorial for Peace in Caen, June 6, 2004 as part of D-Day ceremonies in Normandy. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Jacques Chirac listens to Pope John Paul II (L) as he arrives at Orly airport, August 21, 1997, during the pope's visit to Paris to attend the 12th World Youth Days, a religious festival and gathering of Christians from all over the world....more
Russian President Boris Yeltsin talks with Jacques Chirac as they visit the garden of Rambouillet's castle, western Paris October 20, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac speaks with French Socialist President Francois Mitterrand during the annual Bastille Day military parade in this undated picture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21,...more
Jacques Chirac listens to French President Francois Hollande during the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair listen to European Commission President Romano Prodi's speech during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Seoul, October 20, 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Jacques Chirac flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacques Chirac accompanies Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as Sharon leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat is greeted by Jacques Chirac as he arrives at the Elysee Palace September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac and his wife, Bernadette, are led by kimono-clad hostesses as they arrive at Japanese-style restaurant Hannyaen for a lunch with Japanese intellectuals in Tokyo, Japan November 20, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Jacques Chirac and Diana, Princess of Wales chat while they inaugurate the Cezanne exhibition at the Grand Palais museum in Paris September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) is greeted by Jacques Chirac upon her arrival at the International Conference for Support to Lebanon in Paris January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac kisses the hand of freed French-Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt during a meeting in Paris July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Actress Elizabeth Taylor kisses Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac at a charity dinner November 25, 1985 in Paris to raise funds for research into the disease AIDS. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac visits a rum distillery during a trip in the French overseas department of La Martinique, March 21, 1988. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jacques Chirac (front), relatives (2nd row) and officials (3rd row) pay tribute to French priest Abbe Pierre during his funeral at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Jacques Chirac stands in front of the statue of General de Gaulle during a ceremony to mark Victory Day at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Jacques Chirac waves on arrival at the Chambon-Mazet railway station during a visit to the French provinces, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
