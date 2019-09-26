Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2019 | 11:10am EDT

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

French President Jacques Chirac attends a ceremony at Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Jacques Chirac attends a ceremony at Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2006
French President Jacques Chirac attends a ceremony at Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, May 10, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 40
Jacques Chirac listens to a speech as he visits the museum of the history of medals and the French knightly orders at the hotel de Salm in Paris November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jacques Chirac listens to a speech as he visits the museum of the history of medals and the French knightly orders at the hotel de Salm in Paris November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2006
Jacques Chirac listens to a speech as he visits the museum of the history of medals and the French knightly orders at the hotel de Salm in Paris November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 40
Jacques Chirac, French prime minister and presidential candidate, puts his finger to his lips to ask silence during a visit in Chateau-Thierry May 5, 1988. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac, French prime minister and presidential candidate, puts his finger to his lips to ask silence during a visit in Chateau-Thierry May 5, 1988. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Jacques Chirac, French prime minister and presidential candidate, puts his finger to his lips to ask silence during a visit in Chateau-Thierry May 5, 1988. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 40
Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac presents his project during a news conference in Paris February 15, 1989. The placard reads "Live well in Paris." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas

Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac presents his project during a news conference in Paris February 15, 1989. The placard reads "Live well in Paris." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac presents his project during a news conference in Paris February 15, 1989. The placard reads "Live well in Paris." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas
Close
4 / 40
Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2011
Jacques Chirac (C) is applauded as he arrives at the awards ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 40
Jacques Chirac kisses his wife Bernadette after her victory as regional candidate in the first round of the French regional elections in Correze, March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jacques Chirac kisses his wife Bernadette after her victory as regional candidate in the first round of the French regional elections in Correze, March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Jacques Chirac kisses his wife Bernadette after her victory as regional candidate in the first round of the French regional elections in Correze, March 21, 2004. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 40
Jacques Chirac (C) smiles between jazz musicians during the unveiling of the newly restored statue of Liberty in Paris June 23, 1986. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne

Jacques Chirac (C) smiles between jazz musicians during the unveiling of the newly restored statue of Liberty in Paris June 23, 1986. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Jacques Chirac (C) smiles between jazz musicians during the unveiling of the newly restored statue of Liberty in Paris June 23, 1986. REUTERS/Frederique Lengaigne
Close
7 / 40
Jacques Chirac attends a press conference at a European Union heads of state and governments summit in Brussels, June 17, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac attends a press conference at a European Union heads of state and governments summit in Brussels, June 17, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jacques Chirac attends a press conference at a European Union heads of state and governments summit in Brussels, June 17, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 40
Jacques Chirac (C) waits for fellow leaders to take their places during a photograph session at the two-day Francophone Summit in Bucharest September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Jacques Chirac (C) waits for fellow leaders to take their places during a photograph session at the two-day Francophone Summit in Bucharest September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2006
Jacques Chirac (C) waits for fellow leaders to take their places during a photograph session at the two-day Francophone Summit in Bucharest September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 40
Jacques Chirac listens to speeches at a meeting in Auxerre January 17, 2002. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac listens to speeches at a meeting in Auxerre January 17, 2002. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Jacques Chirac listens to speeches at a meeting in Auxerre January 17, 2002. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 40
Jacques Chirac seen in his Citroen-Maserati convertible (SM) as he leaves the Elysee palace for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, May 17, 1995. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac seen in his Citroen-Maserati convertible (SM) as he leaves the Elysee palace for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, May 17, 1995. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Jacques Chirac seen in his Citroen-Maserati convertible (SM) as he leaves the Elysee palace for a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, May 17, 1995. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 40
Jacques Chirac and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) travel in the subway in Santiago May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Jacques Chirac and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) travel in the subway in Santiago May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2006
Jacques Chirac and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (L) travel in the subway in Santiago May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 40
Jacques Chirac greets members of the public invited to the traditional garden party following the Bastille day military parade July 14, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac greets members of the public invited to the traditional garden party following the Bastille day military parade July 14, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Jacques Chirac greets members of the public invited to the traditional garden party following the Bastille day military parade July 14, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 40
Jacques Chirac speaks with his wife Bernadette as he delivers his speech to convey New Year wishes to supporters in Tulle, central France, January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jacques Chirac speaks with his wife Bernadette as he delivers his speech to convey New Year wishes to supporters in Tulle, central France, January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2007
Jacques Chirac speaks with his wife Bernadette as he delivers his speech to convey New Year wishes to supporters in Tulle, central France, January 6, 2007. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 40
Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and Palestinian minister for Islamic Affairs Hassan Tahboub (2nd R) look on October 22, 1996. Chirac, who snapped at the Israeli security saying "No security now. I don't want you. Go away. You have no business here," protested over the heavy-handed security measures that marred his Old City tour. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Jacques Chirac pushes away an unidentified Israeli bodyguard at the entrance to the Temple Mount during a tour of the Old City, as Director of al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Mohammed Hussein (2nd L), Palestinian representative to France Leila Shahid and Palestinian minister for Islamic Affairs Hassan Tahboub (2nd R) look on October 22, 1996. Chirac, who snapped at the Israeli security saying "No security now. I don't want you. Go away. You have no business here," protested over the heavy-handed security measures that marred his Old City tour. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Close
15 / 40
U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl speak together as they attend the signing of the Bosnian peace agreement at the Elysee Palace, December 14, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl speak together as they attend the signing of the Bosnian peace agreement at the Elysee Palace, December 14, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
U.S. President Bill Clinton, French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl speak together as they attend the signing of the Bosnian peace agreement at the Elysee Palace, December 14, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 40
Jacques Chirac leans over to listen to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at a three-way summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Compiegne, north of Paris September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Jacques Chirac leans over to listen to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at a three-way summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Compiegne, north of Paris September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2006
Jacques Chirac leans over to listen to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at a three-way summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Compiegne, north of Paris September 23, 2006. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 40
South African President Nelson Mandela and Jacques Chirac share a laugh during a press conference June 26 after Mandela was asked to comment on the South African soccer team's performance, June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

South African President Nelson Mandela and Jacques Chirac share a laugh during a press conference June 26 after Mandela was asked to comment on the South African soccer team's performance, June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
South African President Nelson Mandela and Jacques Chirac share a laugh during a press conference June 26 after Mandela was asked to comment on the South African soccer team's performance, June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 40
U.S. President George Bush and Jacques Chirac look in opposite directions as world leaders arrive for the traditional family photo at the G8 Summit in Evian June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

U.S. President George Bush and Jacques Chirac look in opposite directions as world leaders arrive for the traditional family photo at the G8 Summit in Evian June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
U.S. President George Bush and Jacques Chirac look in opposite directions as world leaders arrive for the traditional family photo at the G8 Summit in Evian June 1, 2003. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Close
19 / 40
Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Jacques Chirac on the second day of Chirac's two-day official visit to the UK to mark the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, at Windsor Castle, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/AFP/Pool ASA

Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Jacques Chirac on the second day of Chirac's two-day official visit to the UK to mark the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, at Windsor Castle, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/AFP/Pool ASA

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Queen Elizabeth bids farewell to Jacques Chirac on the second day of Chirac's two-day official visit to the UK to mark the centenary of the Entente Cordiale, at Windsor Castle, November 19, 2004. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/AFP/Pool ASA
Close
20 / 40
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is welcomed by Jacques Chirac as she arrives to attend a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, November 22, 1987. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is welcomed by Jacques Chirac as she arrives to attend a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, November 22, 1987. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is welcomed by Jacques Chirac as she arrives to attend a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, November 22, 1987. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 40
German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder hugs Jacques Chirac at the end of Chirac's speech during the France-German ceremony at the Memorial for Peace in Caen, June 6, 2004 as part of D-Day ceremonies in Normandy. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder hugs Jacques Chirac at the end of Chirac's speech during the France-German ceremony at the Memorial for Peace in Caen, June 6, 2004 as part of D-Day ceremonies in Normandy. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder hugs Jacques Chirac at the end of Chirac's speech during the France-German ceremony at the Memorial for Peace in Caen, June 6, 2004 as part of D-Day ceremonies in Normandy. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
22 / 40
Jacques Chirac listens to Pope John Paul II (L) as he arrives at Orly airport, August 21, 1997, during the pope's visit to Paris to attend the 12th World Youth Days, a religious festival and gathering of Christians from all over the world. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Jacques Chirac listens to Pope John Paul II (L) as he arrives at Orly airport, August 21, 1997, during the pope's visit to Paris to attend the 12th World Youth Days, a religious festival and gathering of Christians from all over the world....more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jacques Chirac listens to Pope John Paul II (L) as he arrives at Orly airport, August 21, 1997, during the pope's visit to Paris to attend the 12th World Youth Days, a religious festival and gathering of Christians from all over the world. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Close
23 / 40
Russian President Boris Yeltsin talks with Jacques Chirac as they visit the garden of Rambouillet's castle, western Paris October 20, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Russian President Boris Yeltsin talks with Jacques Chirac as they visit the garden of Rambouillet's castle, western Paris October 20, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2007
Russian President Boris Yeltsin talks with Jacques Chirac as they visit the garden of Rambouillet's castle, western Paris October 20, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 40
Jacques Chirac speaks with French Socialist President Francois Mitterrand during the annual Bastille Day military parade in this undated picture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac speaks with French Socialist President Francois Mitterrand during the annual Bastille Day military parade in this undated picture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Jacques Chirac speaks with French Socialist President Francois Mitterrand during the annual Bastille Day military parade in this undated picture. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
25 / 40
Jacques Chirac and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jacques Chirac and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2007
Jacques Chirac and Interior Minister and UMP political party presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy attend a ceremony to honour Lucie Aubrac, one of France's greatest wartime resistance heroes, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 40
Jacques Chirac listens to French President Francois Hollande during the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Jacques Chirac listens to French President Francois Hollande during the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Jacques Chirac listens to French President Francois Hollande during the award ceremony for the Prix de la Fondation Chirac at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
27 / 40
Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair listen to European Commission President Romano Prodi's speech during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Seoul, October 20, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair listen to European Commission President Romano Prodi's speech during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Seoul, October 20, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair listen to European Commission President Romano Prodi's speech during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Seoul, October 20, 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Close
28 / 40
Jacques Chirac flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Jacques Chirac flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Jacques Chirac flashes a thumbs up sign as talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) while Russia's first lady Lyudmila smiles during a military parade in Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 40
Jacques Chirac accompanies Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as Sharon leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac accompanies Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as Sharon leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Jacques Chirac accompanies Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon as Sharon leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
30 / 40
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat is greeted by Jacques Chirac as he arrives at the Elysee Palace September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PLO chairman Yasser Arafat is greeted by Jacques Chirac as he arrives at the Elysee Palace September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat is greeted by Jacques Chirac as he arrives at the Elysee Palace September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 40
Jacques Chirac and his wife, Bernadette, are led by kimono-clad hostesses as they arrive at Japanese-style restaurant Hannyaen for a lunch with Japanese intellectuals in Tokyo, Japan November 20, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac and his wife, Bernadette, are led by kimono-clad hostesses as they arrive at Japanese-style restaurant Hannyaen for a lunch with Japanese intellectuals in Tokyo, Japan November 20, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Jacques Chirac and his wife, Bernadette, are led by kimono-clad hostesses as they arrive at Japanese-style restaurant Hannyaen for a lunch with Japanese intellectuals in Tokyo, Japan November 20, 1996. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
32 / 40
Jacques Chirac and Diana, Princess of Wales chat while they inaugurate the Cezanne exhibition at the Grand Palais museum in Paris September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Pool

Jacques Chirac and Diana, Princess of Wales chat while they inaugurate the Cezanne exhibition at the Grand Palais museum in Paris September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Jacques Chirac and Diana, Princess of Wales chat while they inaugurate the Cezanne exhibition at the Grand Palais museum in Paris September 25, 1995. REUTERS/Pool
Close
33 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) is greeted by Jacques Chirac upon her arrival at the International Conference for Support to Lebanon in Paris January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) is greeted by Jacques Chirac upon her arrival at the International Conference for Support to Lebanon in Paris January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2007
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) is greeted by Jacques Chirac upon her arrival at the International Conference for Support to Lebanon in Paris January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 40
Jacques Chirac kisses the hand of freed French-Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt during a meeting in Paris July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac kisses the hand of freed French-Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt during a meeting in Paris July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2008
Jacques Chirac kisses the hand of freed French-Colombian hostage Ingrid Betancourt during a meeting in Paris July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
35 / 40
Actress Elizabeth Taylor kisses Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac at a charity dinner November 25, 1985 in Paris to raise funds for research into the disease AIDS. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actress Elizabeth Taylor kisses Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac at a charity dinner November 25, 1985 in Paris to raise funds for research into the disease AIDS. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2011
Actress Elizabeth Taylor kisses Paris Mayor Jacques Chirac at a charity dinner November 25, 1985 in Paris to raise funds for research into the disease AIDS. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
36 / 40
Jacques Chirac visits a rum distillery during a trip in the French overseas department of La Martinique, March 21, 1988. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jacques Chirac visits a rum distillery during a trip in the French overseas department of La Martinique, March 21, 1988. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Jacques Chirac visits a rum distillery during a trip in the French overseas department of La Martinique, March 21, 1988. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
37 / 40
Jacques Chirac (front), relatives (2nd row) and officials (3rd row) pay tribute to French priest Abbe Pierre during his funeral at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Jacques Chirac (front), relatives (2nd row) and officials (3rd row) pay tribute to French priest Abbe Pierre during his funeral at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2007
Jacques Chirac (front), relatives (2nd row) and officials (3rd row) pay tribute to French priest Abbe Pierre during his funeral at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
38 / 40
Jacques Chirac stands in front of the statue of General de Gaulle during a ceremony to mark Victory Day at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Jacques Chirac stands in front of the statue of General de Gaulle during a ceremony to mark Victory Day at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2007
Jacques Chirac stands in front of the statue of General de Gaulle during a ceremony to mark Victory Day at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
39 / 40
Jacques Chirac waves on arrival at the Chambon-Mazet railway station during a visit to the French provinces, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Jacques Chirac waves on arrival at the Chambon-Mazet railway station during a visit to the French provinces, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jacques Chirac waves on arrival at the Chambon-Mazet railway station during a visit to the French provinces, July 8, 2004. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Next Slideshows

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the...

7:45am EDT
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

7:35am EDT
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Sep 25 2019
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their...

Sep 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered worldwide, the World Wildlife Fund says. Among other hazards, they are threatened by hunting, human encroachment on the beaches where they nest, and pollution of their feeding grounds offshore.

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

Harry and Meghan visit South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.

Deadly earthquake shakes Pakistan

Deadly earthquake shakes Pakistan

Images from the aftermath of a deadly 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Pakistani Kashmir.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Four weeks before Canadians head to the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign has been upended after pictures of him in blackface emerged amid a tough re-election battle against the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast