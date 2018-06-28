Japan 0 - Colombia 1
Japan players applaud their fans after the match as they qualified for the second round. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Japan's Yoshinori Muto. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Poland's Jan Bednarek scores their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Japan's Tomoaki Makino in action with Poland's Bartosz. Bereszynski REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Maya Yoshida reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan fans watch the game at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Poland's Robert Lewandowski misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Poland's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Japan's Gaku Shibasaki in action with Poland's Jacek Goralski. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Japan's Gotoku Sakai in action with Poland's Artur Jedrzejczyk and Jan Bednarek. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action with Japan's Gaku Shibasaki. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Japan fans watch the game at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Japan's Gaku Shibasaki in action with Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan players applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Japan fan outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Japan's Keisuke Honda applauds fans after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Eiji Kawashima makes a save. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Japan's Shinji Okazaki in action with Poland's Artur Jedrzejczyk and Jacek Goralski. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Japan's Eiji Kawashima makes a save. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Poland's Jan Bednarek celebrates with Kamil Glik after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Poland's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Poland's Jacek Goralski in action with Japan's Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Poland's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Japan fans clean up after themselves after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
