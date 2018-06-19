Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2018

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japan fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Japan fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Japan's Yuya Osako scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Japan's Yuya Osako scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Yuya Osako scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Japan's Eiji Kawashima concedes a goal scored by Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Japan's Eiji Kawashima concedes a goal scored by Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Eiji Kawashima concedes a goal scored by Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez is sent off by referee Damir Skomina. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez is sent off by referee Damir Skomina. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez is sent off by referee Damir Skomina. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Colombia's James Rodriguez on the substitutes bench with team mates before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Colombia's James Rodriguez on the substitutes bench with team mates before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's James Rodriguez on the substitutes bench with team mates before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Colombia's Radamel Falcao misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Colombia's Radamel Falcao misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Japan's Shinji Kagawa scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Japan's Shinji Kagawa scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Shinji Kagawa scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with Yuto Nagatomo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with Yuto Nagatomo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with Yuto Nagatomo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Colombia's Santiago Arias and Radamel Falcao in action with Japan's Gen Shoji and Maya Yoshida. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Colombia's Santiago Arias and Radamel Falcao in action with Japan's Gen Shoji and Maya Yoshida. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's Santiago Arias and Radamel Falcao in action with Japan's Gen Shoji and Maya Yoshida. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Japan's Yuto Nagatomo in action with Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo in action with Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Japan's Yuto Nagatomo in action with Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
