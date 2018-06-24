Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2018 | 1:40pm EDT

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan's Hiroki Sakai and Maya Yoshida in action with Senegal's Cheikh N'Doye and M'Baye Niang. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan's Eiji Kawashima takes a goal kick. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
A Japan fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Japan's Hiroki Sakai. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Fans during the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan's Maya Yoshida in action with Senegal's Salif Sane. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with Youssouf Sabaly after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan's Yuya Osako in action with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Japan's Hiroki Sakai. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Senegal's Moussa Wague celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Japan and Senegal players react after the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
