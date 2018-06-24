Japan 2 - Senegal 2
Japan's Hiroki Sakai and Maya Yoshida in action with Senegal's Cheikh N'Doye and M'Baye Niang. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Japan's Eiji Kawashima takes a goal kick. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Japan fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Japan's Hiroki Sakai. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Fans during the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Japan's Maya Yoshida in action with Senegal's Salif Sane. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with Youssouf Sabaly after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Japan fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Japan's Yuya Osako in action with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Japan's Hiroki Sakai. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Senegal's Moussa Wague celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Japan and Senegal players react after the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
