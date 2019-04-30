Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era at the Maharaja nightclub in Tokyo's Roppongi district, May 1. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People gather to celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko bow as they leave a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Akihito, flanked by Empress Michiko, delivers a speech during a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS
Men bow toward the Imperial Palace on the day of the Emperor's abdication in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko walk in front of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as they leaves a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. ...more
Shoppers watch television screens reporting on Emperor Akihito's abdication at an electrical appliance store east of Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks in front of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as he leaves a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via...more
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako arrive at the Imperial Palace, where Emperor Akihito will abdicate in a royal ceremony, in Tokyo, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks for a ritual called Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor to report the conduct of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS
