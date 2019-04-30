Edition:
Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era at the Maharaja nightclub in Tokyo's Roppongi district, May 1. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People gather to celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People celebrate the start of Japan's new Reiwa imperial era and Emperor Naruhito's accession to the throne in Tokyo, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko bow as they leave a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito, flanked by Empress Michiko, delivers a speech during a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Men bow toward the Imperial Palace on the day of the Emperor's abdication in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko walk in front of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as they leaves a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Japan Pool/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Shoppers watch television screens reporting on Emperor Akihito's abdication at an electrical appliance store east of Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks in front of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, as he leaves a ritual called Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor's abdication, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako arrive at the Imperial Palace, where Emperor Akihito will abdicate in a royal ceremony, in Tokyo, April 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito walks for a ritual called Taiirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-gi, a ceremony for the Emperor to report the conduct of the abdication ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, April 30. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
