Japan cleans up after Typhoon Hagibis
A man cleans debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks with his son near flooded houses, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man cleans debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A student volunteer holds a pictute as she cleans debris from an elders' home, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman walks past debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People rest at an evacuation centre in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Locals clean a house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man cleans a house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Locals clean a house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged Samick piano sits near a flooded house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man is seen near damaged belongings, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man cleans a house, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People pack items on a back of a truck, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women carry bags, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Yanagawamachi district, Date City, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Destroyed houses are seen, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman talks on a mobile phone near packed items, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man bikes past houses, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A mannequin lies on top of furniture and belongings near flooded homes, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man pulls a wheelbarrow, in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
