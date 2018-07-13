Japan flood aftermath
A local resident piles up household waste caused by a flooding at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents walk in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents try to clear mud and debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A muddy wooden Daikokuten gods statue is seen on household waste in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident pauses as he tries to clear mud and debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Muddy wristwatches are seen at a landslide site caused by heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents try to clear debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents stand in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident tries to clear mud and debris from his home at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents try to clear mud and debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Submerged and destroyed houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents pile up household waste, caused by a flooding, at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japan Self-Defense Forces soldier collects commemorative photos from debris at a landslide site caused by heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents pile up household waste, caused by a flooding, at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident tries to clear mud and debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents pile up household waste, caused by a flooding, at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A submerged car is seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Local residents try to clear mud and debris from a house at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Broken refrigerators, caused by a flooding, are seen at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A local resident tries to clear debris at a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
