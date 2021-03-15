Edition:
Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smouldering coals at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri, in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 14, 2021. Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over hot coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smouldering coals at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri, in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan, March 14, 2021. Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over hot coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was also limited to 1,000 participants. Last year, it wasn't open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was also limited to 1,000 participants. Last year, it wasn't open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Buddhist monks spread embers in a bonfire. "Passing your body through the flames cleanses your soul and delivers your prayers to Buddha," said Koshou Kamimura, a Buddhist monk from Takaosan Yakuouin Temple. "Historically, Mt. Takaosan is an important place to pray for deliverance from plagues, so I felt we should hold the festival this year with certain precautions." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Buddhist monks spread embers in a bonfire. "Passing your body through the flames cleanses your soul and delivers your prayers to Buddha," said Koshou Kamimura, a Buddhist monk from Takaosan Yakuouin Temple. "Historically, Mt. Takaosan is an important place to pray for deliverance from plagues, so I felt we should hold the festival this year with certain precautions." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, has a history of about 50 years at Mt. Takaosan. The monks set fire to wood and Japanese cypress leaves, creating an intense bonfire. The monks then doused the flames with water, collected the embers and laid them out in two strips, over which they walked barefoot while chanting. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, has a history of about 50 years at Mt. Takaosan. The monks set fire to wood and Japanese cypress leaves, creating an intense bonfire. The monks then doused the flames with water, collected the embers and laid them out in two strips, over which they walked barefoot while chanting. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Worshippers followed the monks, wearing masks due to the coronavirus. Some monks carried small children over the embers as dark smoke billowed into the air. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Worshippers followed the monks, wearing masks due to the coronavirus. Some monks carried small children over the embers as dark smoke billowed into the air. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo is preparing to host the Summer Olympics this year, delayed from 2020 because of the coronavirus, with domestic opinion polls showing people favour limiting the number of spectators at the games. "Coronavirus infections are spreading globally, so I prayed that it doesn't spread any further," said Eriko Nakamura, 46, as Buddhist monks chanted in the background. "The fire-walking event is held outside and there are restrictions on the number of participants. When it comes to the Olympics, it will be held indoors, so I hope they can limit the number of spectators by half." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tokyo is preparing to host the Summer Olympics this year, delayed from 2020 because of the coronavirus, with domestic opinion polls showing people favour limiting the number of spectators at the games. "Coronavirus infections are spreading globally, so I prayed that it doesn't spread any further," said Eriko Nakamura, 46, as Buddhist monks chanted in the background. "The fire-walking event is held outside and there are restrictions on the number of participants. When it comes to the Olympics, it will be held indoors, so I hope they can limit the number of spectators by half." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman and a girl walk across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman and a girl walk across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors watch the fire-walking festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors watch the fire-walking festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Buddhist monk walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Buddhist monk walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Buddhist monks and visitors watch a bonfire. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Buddhist monks and visitors watch a bonfire. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man prays as he walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man prays as he walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Buddhist monk helps a woman walk across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Buddhist monk helps a woman walk across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Buddhist monks splash water and spread embers on a bonfire. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Buddhist monks splash water and spread embers on a bonfire. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman prays as she walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman prays as she walks across coals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
