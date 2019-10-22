Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 22, 2019 | 8:00am EDT

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands as he shouts "banzai" or cheers in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
2 / 37
Attendants chant "Banzai" during the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
3 / 37
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, his daughter Crown Princess Victoria, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema attending the enthronement ceremony. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
4 / 37
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attending the enthronement ceremony where Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
5 / 37
Foreign dignitaries and government representatives attend the enthronement ceremony. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
6 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
7 / 37
Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
8 / 37
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
9 / 37
Japan's Princess Kako and Princess Mako arrive for a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
10 / 37
Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend the enthronement ceremony. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
11 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
12 / 37
Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
13 / 37
Japan's Empress Masako leaves at the end of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
14 / 37
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
15 / 37
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
16 / 37
People react as Japan's Emperor Naruhito departs the Imperial Palace after his enthronement ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
17 / 37
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
18 / 37
Vatican Cardinal Francesco Monterisi arrives. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
19 / 37
Japan's Prince Hitachi leaves at the end of the enthronement ceremony. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
20 / 37
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands as he shouts "banzai" or cheers in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Cabinet Office of Japan/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
21 / 37
Japan's Princess Mako attends the enthronement ceremony. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
22 / 37
Britain's Prince Charles chatting with Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik while attending the enthronement ceremony. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
23 / 37
Emperor Naruhito delivers his speech as Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony where the emperor officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
24 / 37
Japanese Empress Masako leaves the ceremony. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
25 / 37
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino leaves the ceremony hall with Crown Princess Akishino. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
26 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito leaves a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Cabinet Office of Japan/via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
27 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
28 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
29 / 37
Japanese Emperor Naruhito leaves the ceremony hall after proclaiming his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
30 / 37
President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and his wife Desislava Radeva, leave after attending the Enthronement Ceremony. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
31 / 37
President of Poland Andrzej Duda's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Poland's ambassador to Japan Pawel Milewski leave after attending the enthronement ceremony. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
32 / 37
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema arrive. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
33 / 37
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino leaves the ceremony hall after his brother Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
34 / 37
Japan's Princess Kako arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
35 / 37
A girl waits outside the Imperial Palace after the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
36 / 37
Japan's Emperor Naruhito departs the Imperial Palace after his enthronement ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
37 / 37
