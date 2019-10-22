Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands as he shouts "banzai" or cheers in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo....more
Attendants chant "Banzai" during the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama /Pool via REUTERS
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, his daughter Crown Princess Victoria, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema attending the enthronement ceremony. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via...more
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attending the enthronement ceremony where Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via REUTERS
Foreign dignitaries and government representatives attend the enthronement ceremony. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends the enthronement ceremony where he officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
Japan's Princess Kako and Princess Mako arrive for a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attend the enthronement ceremony. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Japan's Empress Masako makes her appearance during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Japan's Empress Masako leaves at the end of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
People react as Japan's Emperor Naruhito departs the Imperial Palace after his enthronement ceremony in Tokyo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS
Vatican Cardinal Francesco Monterisi arrives. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Prince Hitachi leaves at the end of the enthronement ceremony. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands as he shouts "banzai" or cheers in front of Emperor Naruhito during a ceremony to proclaim Emperor Naruhito's enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Cabinet Office of Japan/via...more
Japan's Princess Mako attends the enthronement ceremony. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles chatting with Denmark's Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik while attending the enthronement ceremony. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/via REUTERS
Emperor Naruhito delivers his speech as Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony where the emperor officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Empress Masako leaves the ceremony. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino leaves the ceremony hall with Crown Princess Akishino. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Emperor Naruhito leaves a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Cabinet Office of Japan/via Reuters
Japan's Emperor Naruhito attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attends the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Emperor Naruhito leaves the ceremony hall after proclaiming his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS
President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and his wife Desislava Radeva, leave after attending the Enthronement Ceremony. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
President of Poland Andrzej Duda's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Poland's ambassador to Japan Pawel Milewski leave after attending the enthronement ceremony. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema arrive. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino leaves the ceremony hall after his brother Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Princess Kako arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
A girl waits outside the Imperial Palace after the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Japan's Emperor Naruhito departs the Imperial Palace after his enthronement ceremony. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
