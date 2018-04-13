Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery,...more

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is a 28-feet tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot�s arms and legs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

