Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is a 28-feet tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot�s arms and legs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery, LW-Mononofu is a 28-feet tall, two-legged robot weighing in at more than 7 tonnes. It contains a cockpit with monitors and levers for the pilot to control the robot�s arms and legs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara checks an electric plug charging to the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. Sakakibara Kikai has developed other robots and amusement machines alongside its main agriculture equipment business and rents them out for about 100,000 yen ($930) an hour, for kids� birthday parties and other entertainment. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara checks an electric plug charging to the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. Sakakibara Kikai has developed other robots and amusement machines alongside its main...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara checks an electric plug charging to the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. Sakakibara Kikai has developed other robots and amusement machines alongside its main agriculture equipment business and rents them out for about 100,000 yen ($930) an hour, for kids� birthday parties and other entertainment. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. It can move its fingers and turn its upper body, and walk forward and backward. It is no speedster, however, moving at less than .62 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. It can move its fingers and turn its upper body, and walk forward and backward. It is no speedster, however, moving at less than .62...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. It can move its fingers and turn its upper body, and walk forward and backward. It is no speedster, however, moving at less than .62 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The bazooka-like air gun on its right arm shoots sponge balls at around 87 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The bazooka-like air gun on its right arm shoots sponge balls at around 87 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The bazooka-like air gun on its right arm shoots sponge balls at around 87 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara talks on a mobile phone to communicate with another engineer boarding the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara talks on a mobile phone to communicate with another engineer boarding the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara talks on a mobile phone to communicate with another engineer boarding the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo opens a hatch from the cockpit of the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo opens a hatch from the cockpit of the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo opens a hatch from the cockpit of the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker (L) next to Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The company has created robots as varied as the Land Walker, the smaller Kid�s Walker Cyclops and the MechBoxer boxing machine - but the mighty Mononofu towers over them all and executes more complex movements. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker (L) next to Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The company has created robots as varied as the Land Walker, the smaller Kid�s Walker...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker (L) next to Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The company has created robots as varied as the Land Walker, the smaller Kid�s Walker Cyclops and the MechBoxer boxing machine - but the mighty Mononofu towers over them all and executes more complex movements. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo waits for a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo waits for a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo waits for a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo rides a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo rides a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo rides a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo boards the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo boards the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo boards the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 17
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Tiny cooking

Tiny cooking

Next Slideshows

Tiny cooking

Tiny cooking

A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.

9:15am EDT
Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

South Africans paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at memorial services across the country.

Apr 12 2018
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Apr 12 2018
China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Apr 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Tiny cooking

Tiny cooking

A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.

World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

South Africans paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at memorial services across the country.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast