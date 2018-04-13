Japanese engineer's giant robot dream
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara poses with the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, April 12, 2018. Developed at Sakakibara Kikai, a maker of farming machinery,...more
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara checks an electric plug charging to the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. Sakakibara Kikai has developed other robots and amusement machines alongside its main...more
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. It can move its fingers and turn its upper body, and walk forward and backward. It is no speedster, however, moving at less than .62...more
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The bazooka-like air gun on its right arm shoots sponge balls at around 87 miles per hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Go Sakakibara talks on a mobile phone to communicate with another engineer boarding the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo opens a hatch from the cockpit of the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker (L) next to Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. The company has created robots as varied as the Land Walker, the smaller Kid�s Walker...more
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo waits for a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Mononofu from its cockpit during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo controls the bipedal robot Land Walker during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo rides a lift to board the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's engineer Masaaki Nagumo boards the bipedal robot Mononofu during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sakakibara Kikai's bipedal robot Mononofu is pictured during its demonstration at its factory in Shinto Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
